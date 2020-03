🔥Matt Lucas to release Baked Potato Song to raise money for FeedNHS campaign🔥

Matt Lucas will release a new version of his Baked Potato Song to raise money for food for NHS workers.

The former Little Britain star’s new single, Thank You Baked Potato, will see all proceeds go to FeedNHS, an initiative set up to raise £1 million to get 6,000 meals per day into London hospitals for critical care staff as they work on the front lines dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

Lucas performed the original version of the song on comedy quiz show Shooting Stars two decades ago, and he shared his updated version on Twitter last week, complete with a keyboard accompaniment.

The new version includes the timely lyrics: “Wash your hands, stay indoors, thank you baked potato. Only go to grocery stores, thank you baked potato.”

Celebrities reacting to coronavirus – In pictures

Since the clip was uploaded, it has been viewed nearly three million times.

Lucas said: “The Baked Potato Song was something I sung on Shooting Stars 20 years ago and in an idle moment on Tuesday night I rewrote the lyrics and updated them.

“Baked Potato is always giving good advice and the new advice in the new version of the song is about washing your hands, staying indoors and only going to grocery stores.

“I urge everyone to buy the single this week and raise vital money for the FeedNHS campaign.”

Fundraising: Lucas’s track has been a big hit online (Getty Images)

The single will be released digitally across all platforms on Friday.

FeedNHS was set up by food chain Leon alongside new Great British Bake Off host Lucas and actors Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory, in partnership with Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and UCLH Healthcare NHS Trust.

It aims to get hot meals to hospital workers in the capital as they work long shifts in challenging conditions during this pandemic, and they hope to roll it out across the whole of the UK.

Food chains Wasabi, Tortilla, Peach Pubs, Rosa Thai, Hop, Pizza Pilgrims, Franco Manca, Farmer J, Tossed, Hache, Abokado, Dishoom and Nusa Kitchen have already joined the campaign.

So far, donations have surpassed £550,000 so well on the way to the £1 million markDonations can be made here.

Additional reporting from PA