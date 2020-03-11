matt-lucas-replaces-sandi-toksvig-as-new-bake-off-host

🔥Matt Lucas replaces Sandi Toksvig as new Bake Off host🔥

News
John koli0

Matt Lucas has joined The Great British Bake Off as its new co-host.

The former Little Britain star replaces Sandi Toksvig and will present alongside Noel Fielding.

More follows…

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}



RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}

Related Posts

comment:-don&apos;t-blame-the-credit-card-companies-for-flybe&apos;s-demise

🔥Comment: Don't blame the credit card companies for Flybe's demise🔥

John koli
tottenham-captain-hugo-lloris-set-to-miss-norwich-fa-cup-tie-but-erik-lamela-and-ryan-sessegnon-could-return

🔥Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris set to miss Norwich FA Cup tie but Erik Lamela and Ryan Sessegnon could return🔥

John koli
daily-trail-markers:-culinary-union-not-to-endorse-a-candidate;-trump-and-bloomberg-swap-insults

🔥Daily Trail Markers: Culinary union not to endorse a candidate; Trump and Bloomberg swap insults🔥

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *