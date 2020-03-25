🔥Matt Lucas creates hilarious musical ode to potatoes during UK lockdown🔥

Matt Lucas is bringing some joy to our days in isolation with his new song about baked potatoes.

Just like many of us, the 46-year-old comedian has a little bit of extra time on his hands and used the hours to create a ditty about the food – which includes a vital coronavirus message, 

Lucas shared a video of himself performing the song, which is a reworking of the song from Shooting Stars, with the caption: “a VERY important message”.

He sings: “If you want to know what is wrong from right, you must listen to what potato say.

(Getty Images)

“Wash your hands and stay indoors, thank you baked potato. Only go to grocery stores, thank you baked potato.”

Comedians Nick Frost and Simon Pegg have also posted a coronavirus advice announcement which they titled, “The Plan” and has references to their film Shaun Of The Dead.

Plenty of other celebrities have been showing us how they have been passing the time during lock down, including Nicole Scherzinger who has been keeping fit with her boyfriend former rugby player Thom Evans. 

Following the cancellation of musical events, many musicians have used social media to host online concerts, with Christine and the Queens and James Blake among those who have performed for fans.  

