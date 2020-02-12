🔥Matt Healy vows that The 1975 will only perform at festivals with equal gender balance🔥

Singer Matt Healy has pledged that his band The 1975 will only perform at festivals with an equal gender balance.

Healy made the pledge on Twitter in response to criticism of the Reading and Leeds Festival line-up, which out of 91 artists features only 20 which are female, or feature women.

In a Twitter thread discussing the line-up, The Guardian’s deputy music editor Laura Snapes rallied Healy to “add a condition to your rider that says you’ll only play festivals that commit to X% (ideally 50%!) acts that include women and non binary performers.”

In response, Healy wrote: “Take this as me signing this contract – I have agreed to some festivals already that may not adhere to this and I would never let fans down who already have tickets.

“But from now I will and believe this is how male artist can be true allies.”

When Snapes said she was interested in how he would negotiate the pledge with booking agents, Healy said: “Yeah f*** knows and I’m sure my agents are having kittens right now but times up man people need to act and not chat.”

In a follow-up interview with The Guardian, Healy said: “When it comes to big sociopolitical issues and governments are involved, sometimes action or protest can just be ignored. But when it comes to the music industry, we can change that.”

The 1975 headlined Reading and Leeds festival in 2019. Healy wrote in another tweet: “Point is that Reading and Leeds with more women would be honestly the best festival in the world.”

The 1975’s own Finsbury Park show in July features six female support acts out of seven.

Other UK summer festivals have been criticised for their male-skewed line-ups. London’s Wireless Festival features only six female acts out of 43, while the BBC reports just eight percent of this year’s major festival headline acts are female.

Calls to improve upon gender inequality at music festivals have grown in recent years, with a number of festivals signing up to the Keychange initiative, which encourages festivals to pledge to a 50:50 gender balance by 2022.

Barcelona’s Primavera Sound achieved a 50:50 balance in 2019, while Latitude Festival rated best in the UK last year with a 40 percent female line-up.