🔥Matt Hancock: We're planning for the worst and working for the best in coronavirus battle🔥

The whole country is concerned about coronavirus (Covid-19). That is a good thing. Because everyone has a part to play in tackling it. As a new virus, the lack of immunity in our population means that Covid-19 has the potential to spread widely. A vaccine is unlikely to be developed for some months at the earliest. We need everyone to act on their concerns, not with fear but by following expert medical advice.

The Government’s approach is to prepare for the worst and work for the best. This means we are basing our planning assumptions not just on what is most likely to happen but on the reasonable worst-case scenario.

The Prime Minister has today chaired a meeting of the Government emergency Cobra committee on the outbreak , where we finalised and signed off our battle plan — a four-part strategy to contain, delay, research and mitigate the virus, which we will be publishing this week.

We have some of the finest scientific minds on the planet working on our response day and night, and this plan is driven by the best possible evidence and guided by leading experts such as the Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

Currently, we are in the contain phase of the plan, which is where we have been since we first learnt about Covid-19 at the end of last year. The contain phase is about detecting and isolating the early cases — currently standing at 36 people in the UK — tracing their close contacts and preventing the disease from taking hold in the UK for as long as we reasonably can. This has also given the NHS time to ramp up its preparations.

Taking action: the Government has devised a four-part battle plan to contain, delay, research and mitigate. The public are urged to keep up to date with the latest official advice (Jeremy Selwyn)

We have not taken more radical measures such as banning flights from China because the science shows they would not work, as Italy’s example indicates.

We have had some success with the contain approach. But we are realistic about the fact that globally cases are rising and we may not be able to rely on it forever, especially if coronavirus becomes more widespread in Europe.

The next phase is delay. We will move to this phase if the global situation makes containing the virus impossible. At this point widespread transmission may become inevitable so delay is about slowing the spread, lowering the peak impact and pushing it away from the winter season when the NHS is under maximum pressure.

Everyone can do their bit today by using and binning tissues and properly washing their hands more often. This becomes even more critical in the delay phase. If you are advised by the NHS to self-isolate then you need to follow that advice to protect others. If necessary we have the power to compel people to self-isolate, but I do not want to have to see that power widely used. You can also help by keeping yourself informed with the latest official advice on gov.uk, combating the virus of fake news in parallel with the real virus.

We may need to take further measures to delay the spread of coronavirus, including actions that have already been taken by other European countries at more advanced stages of an outbreak. All options are on the table. And while protecting the public is our first priority, as far as reasonably possible we want to minimise the social and economic costs that some options entail. It will not help the situation — nor the NHS — if we cause widespread social or economic disruption by going too far too fast. Our actions will always be guided by expert scientific advice: planning for the worst and working for the best.

The third part of our battle plan is to research the virus. This has been ongoing ever since we learnt of its existence. The UK has world-leading expertise and we are putting it at the world’s disposal, working with international partners to co-ordinate research on better diagnostics, treatments and ultimately a vaccine. This could take many months or longer to develop and our plan does not assume the availability of a vaccine in the near future.

If coronavirus does become established in the UK population, we will only be able to delay for so long. Once it becomes widespread we will then move to the mitigate phase.

This is about providing the best possible care for those who fall sick, with the best use of resources in the hospital system which will come under major pressure.

Our focus will also be on maintaining essential services at a time when large parts of the workforce may be off sick. The NHS has been preparing for this kind of situation for many years and will be able to draw on medical stockpiles that we built up during Brexit planning last year.

The whole machinery of government has been working round the clock on this battle plan for many weeks now. The Prime Minister and I have been hugely impressed by the response of my officials, Public Health England and the whole NHS and we thank them for their hard work. I will do everything I can to protect the public and I know they will too.

The Government has duty to the public but times like this remind us that we all have a duty to each other. If everyone does their duty, follows advice and plays their part we will make it through.

Matt Hancock is the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care