🔥Matt Hancock warns of stricter Government action if 'selfish' people continue to ignore social distancing rules🔥

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that the Government may have to take further action if people continue to flout social distancing rules of staying two metres away from each other.​

Mr Hancock said ministers were prepared to take stricter measures to clamp down on the spread of coronavirus if necessary.

He condemned the “very selfish” behaviour of Britons ignoring the rules and warned: “We will act if we need to”.

He told Sky News: “This is not the sort of thing that anybody would want to do but, of course, it is the sort of thing we might have to do in order to protect life.

“If you do go out, you must not get closer than two metres from someone who isn’t in your household.

Despite social distancing warnings, the public flooded to parks and open spaces at the weekend (Getty Images)

“It is a really simple rule and incredibly important, because to protect life and the NHS we need to stop the spread of this virus and the virus spreads by people coming into close contact with each other.”

Decisions on what action should be taken against people who do not adhere to social distancing rules have not yet been taken, according to Mr Hancock

But he told BBC Breakfast that “nothing is off the table” in terms of future action which could be taken.

Across Europe, measures including curfews have been introduced to curb the spread of the virus.

“I do not want to pre-judge the discussions we will have today to make a decision on those things,” he said. “Ultimately, it is a decision for the prime minister.

Boris Johnson warned tougher measures would be introduced if people did not take social distancing advice seriously (PA)

“I advise him on what I think needs to happen and I am really clear, people need to stay more than two metres apart,” he said.

“We have got to see that happen because that is the only way to protect life.”

Asked whether he would move to telling people not to go out at all rather than simply advise against it, he said: “Yes, and on Saturday I signed the order to give the police the power to be able to shut bars, restaurants and pubs if they are still open.

“This isn’t the sort of thing I ever wanted to do but it is the sort of thing as a nation we have to be prepared to see to stop the this virus. These are unpleasant and very difficult times.”

Some supermarkets have expanded its dedicated shopping hour to include NHS and social care workers (PA)

Mr Hancock defended the Prime Minister’s approach to tackling coronavirus, telling the BBC Boris Johnson’s messaging on social distancing had been “very clear”.

Mr Johnson yesterday warned “tougher measures” would be introduced if people do not take the Government’s advice seriously.

Speaking at Downing Street’s daily news conference, the Prime Minister said: “Take this advice seriously, follow it, because it’s absolutely crucial.”

It came as #covidiots trended on Twitter, as people were pictured out and about in large numbers at parks and open spaces over the weekend.

Snowdonia National Park said it “experienced its busiest ever visitor day in living memory” on Saturday, while Richmond Park in London was closed to traffic as visitor numbers grew throughout the day.

As pictures emerged of visitors flooding to tourist attractions and seaside resorts across the country, the National Trust also took a decision to close all of its gardens and parks.

Cumbria Police said on Saturday that the Lake District was experiencing an “influx” of visitors and urged people from outside its county to stay away.

The Royal Parks in London also made a decision to close all its takeaway cafés and kiosks “with immediate effect as people are not adhering to social distancing guidelines”.

But not everyone is flouting social distancing rules, with key workers – a long list of professions unveiled by the government last week – making the necessary journeys to travel to work on packed buses and trains.

Extensive rules have been put in place by the Government and supermarkets for key workers, echoed by calls for everyone else to stay at home to protect them.

Sainsbury’s has expanded its dedicated early morning shopping hour for elderly, disabled and vulnerable customers to NHS and social care workers.

Mr Hancock also sought to reassure teachers who have to work during the crisis, saying it is “really important that schools stay open for the children of key workers”.