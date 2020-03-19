🔥Matt Hancock insists 'massive' effort ongoing to get vital equipment to health workers on frontline of coronavirus crisis🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Matt Hancock has insisted a “massive effort” was under way to get vital protective equipment to health workers on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis.

The Health Secretary sought to allay doctors’ fears that they are lacking resources like ventilators that are needed to deal with the pandemic.

Appearing on Thursday night’s BBC Question Time, Mr Hancock said 2.6 million masks and 10,000 bottles of hand sanitiser have been shipped in the past 24 hours.

A junior doctor on the show, which for the first time was filmed without a studio audience due to social distancing advice, raised concerns over the supply of equipment to hospitals.

She told him her colleagues were “frightened” of ending up in a situation similar to Italy’s in a few weeks, where number of deaths have risen to 3,405, overtaking China as the country with most fatalities in the pandemic.

The doctor in Weston-super-Mare asked how vital equipment would be rationed when the NHS becomes “overwhelmed”.

Earlier, the Department of Health said that 144 people in the UK have so far died after testing positive for Covid-19, while 3,269 cases have been confirmed – an increase of 643.

Mr Hancock said: “I know that there are concerns on the frontline around making sure that the protective equipment keeps coming. I can tell you that over the last 24 hours we’ve shipped 2.6 million masks, 10,000 bottles of hand sanitiser, and we have a growing effort to get that equipment to the frontline.

“Overnight we’re going to get 150 hospitals the next pack of protective equipment that they need. We’ve got all this in storage in case there’s a pandemic like this and there are literally lorries on the road right now.

“Some hospitals will get it overnight tonight and then the rest will get their next load before the end of the weekend.”

The Cabinet minister also assured that the Government has had an “amazing response” to a call-out for manufacturers to turn their efforts to make ventilators, which are seen as essential to saving lives from Covid-19.

He said 1,400 companies have come forward to say they are able to turn their capabilities to the task.

Mr Hancock admitted he could not live on statutory sick pay of £94.25 a week, bluntly saying “no” when asked.

He suggested more on the subject could come when Chancellor Rishi Sunak makes a further announcement on financial measures to tackle the crisis on Friday.

“I’m not going to prejudge what the Chancellor’s going to say tomorrow, but all I can say is: mark my words, we will do everything we can to make sure people are supported through this,” he said.