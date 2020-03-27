🔥Matt Hancock hugged us and shook our hands, says Harry Dunn family spokesman🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who has tested positive for coronavirus, hugged and shook hands with Harry Dunn’s family last week, a family spokesman has said.

Harry Dunn, 19, was killed when his bike was hit by a car near a US military base in Northamptonshire last August.

The ambulance only arrived 43 minutes after it was called.

The family met Mr Hancock on March 19 this year to discuss ambulance response times.

Mr Hancock said on Friday that he had tested positive for coronavirus . He added that he would be working from home “with no less gusto”.

Radd Seiger, the spokesman for the Dunn family, said that the group had not followed social distancing guidelines in their meeting with Mr Hancock.

He posted on Twitter: “Thoughts with Matt Hancock but he irresponsibly failed to socially distance himself.”

Mr Seiger added that he and the Dunn family would monitor their symptoms for two weeks and avoid public places – in line with government orders.

Scientists are still working out exactly how long you can have coronavirus before symptoms begin to appear.

A March study commissioned by the US Centre for Disease Control found that the average time between catching the disease and feeling unwell is five days – meaning Mr Hancock may not have had coronavirus when he met the Dunn family.

However, the incubation time for the disease can be as long as 14 days, which is why the NHS advises people living with someone who has the virus to self-isolate for two weeks after their symptoms started.

Mr Hancock’s announcement comes on the same day that Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said he had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms .

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said: “In Number 10 we have been observing the advice on social distancing…

“We have wherever possible been using video conferencing.”

He added: “We have been taking steps and following the same advice which we have given to the public.