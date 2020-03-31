🔥Matt Baker's makes final The One Show appearance via videolink as he remains in self-isolation🔥

Matt Baker said an unusual and emotional farewell to The One Show on Tuesday night as he stepped down from the programme for good.

The 42-year-old has co-hosted the weekday show for nearly 10 years and announced his plans to leave way back in December 2019 – when the global coronavirus pandemic was still months away.

As the outbreak of the virus reached the UK, Baker was one of the many people advised to self-isolate after a member of his family suffered Covid-19 symptoms in mid-March.

With his two weeks of quarantine not quite finished, Baker was forced to say goodbye to the show, and his co-host Alex Jones, via videolink.

Jones, 43, said: “This is all a bit weird isn’t it because we had a big celebration planned.

“There was going to be nibbles, there was going to be drinks, there was going to be hangovers, but now there’s not going to be any of it because, like people across the country, we are making the best of a sub-ideal situation.”

Baker, who was drinking a gin and tonic on his sofa, said: “In the ways that we always used to talk about having a sneaky G&T behind the sofa, I’m doing that now and I’m just going to sit back and enjoy myself for the next half hour.”

The show then included numerous tributes to Baker, clips of his best moments and a super sweet video message from actor David Suchet.

“What pleasure you have given to millions of people but I want you to know that you have also given great pleasure to me,” Suchet said.

“I have loved coming on the show. I have enjoyed so much being interviewed by you and I would like to send you my best wishes for the future.”

The BBC has confirmed they will not be replacing Baker with a new permanent presenter.

Hosting duo: Alex Jones with Matt Baker on The One Show (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Instead, “members of The One Show family” who have previously stood in for either Baker or Jones will return to the sofa.

At the end of the programme, Jones said: “I know when you are going to speak just from the way you breathe because we have been together for that long now.

“We have had such a laugh along the way and I thank you honestly from the bottom of my heart.

Baker replied: “I want to thank each and every one of our viewers who have shown their support, their compassion and thank you for your company.

“It has been superb, I have loved every single second. Now I’m going to get to watch The One Show like one of you guys, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Additional reporting by Press Association