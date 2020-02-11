🔥Matchesfashion names Ajay Kavan as new chief executive🔥

Online luxury fashion retailer Matchesfashion has poached Ajay Kavan from Amazon to become its new chief executive.

Kavan will become boss of the firm, which stocks labels such as Burberry, Christopher Kane and Moncler, with effect from March 19.

He is currently vice president of international special projects at Amazon where he has worked for nine years. His work for the online retail giant included helping to launch its foods business in the EU and Japan.

The incoming chief, who has a degree in applied sciences and technology, said he is looking forward to working with the team to “continue to improve the business for our global customers”, and to help scale the company.

In 2017 the firm’s founders, husband and wife Ruth and Tom Chapman, sold a majority stake to funds advised by private-equity group Apax Partners.

Gabriele Cipparrone, partner at Apax Partners and member of the board of directors at Matchesfashion, said: “Ajay’s extensive experience in ecommerce will be of great benefit to the business as it continues to innovate and expand in the luxury ecommerce space.”

Kavan replaces Ulric Jerome, who left Matchesfashion last year. The firm is headquartered at The Shard.