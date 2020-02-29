🔥Match of the Day time, highlights, live stream, presenters and running order tonight🔥

Match of the Day returns tonight, with plenty of Premier League drama in store.

For those of you who wish to avoid this weekend’s results, you’re in luck as we present today’s MOTD running order free of scores.

First up is Watford vs Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds continue their title charge at Vicarage Road, with the Hornets looking to beat the drop.

Next up is West Ham vs Southampton, with the Hammers in real trouble of relegation – while the Saints could well be pulled back into a scrap.

We’re then treated to Bournemouth vs Chelsea, followed by Brighton vs Crystal Palace, Newcastle vs Burnley, and ending with Friday night’s clash between Norwich and Leicester City.

Here’s how MOTD looks tonight…

Match of the Day running order

1

Watford vs Liverpool

2

West Ham vs Southampton

3

Bournemouth vs Chelsea

4

Brighton vs Crystal Palace

5

Newcastle vs Burnley

6

Norwich vs Leicester

Presenters and pundits

Gary Lineker will present tonight’s show along with analysis from pundits Alan Shearer and Jermaine Jenas.

How to watch Match of the Day tonight

TV highlights will be shown live on BBC One at 10:25pm GMT tonight, and again at 7:35am on Sunday morning.

Viewers with a TV licence can live stream Match of the Day online via the BBC iPlayer from 10.25pm GMT tonight.

When is Match of the Day 2 on?

Sunday’s fixtures – Everton vs Manchester United and Tottenham vs Wolves – will be shown on MOTD2 on BBC One at 10pm GMT tomorrow, along with all the weekend’s top-flight goals and action.

Mark Chapman will present MOTD2.

Additional reporting by Reuters.