🔥Match of the Day time, highlights, live stream and running order tonight including Chelsea vs Tottenham🔥

Chelsea’s London derby victory over Tottenham is the first game to be shown on tonight’s Match of the Day.

The Blues overcame their capital rivals with a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge to move four points clear of Spurs in the race for the top four.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring with a fine finish from inside the box before Marcos Alonso’s long-range effort beat Hugo Lloris in the second half.

Antonio Rudiger’s late own goal made for a grandstand finish but Frank Lampard’s side held out for a crucial win to condemn Jose Mourinho to defeat against his former club.

Manchester City also clinched a vital three points against third-placed Leicester after Gabriel Jesus’ late winner sealed a 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

The Brazilian slotted home in the 81st minute but only after Sergio Aguero had seen his penalty saved on the hour-mark.

Here’s the running order for MOTD tonight…

​BBC One, 10.30pm BST, 22/02/2020

1

Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham

2

Leicester 0-1 Man City

3

Burnley 3-0 Bournemouth

4

Southampton 2-0 Aston Villa

5

Crystal Palace 1-0 Newcastle

6

Sheffield United 1-1 Brighton

Burnley are up to eighth after beating Bournemouth 3-0 with a helping hand from VAR.

Matej Vydra, Jay Rodriguez and Dwight McNeil scored the goals to leave the Cherries hanging dangerously above the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace won for the first time since Boxing Day with a 1-0 victory over Newcastle at Selhurst Park thanks to Patrick van Aanholt’s effort.

Southampton continued their fine run of form with a 2-0 success over struggling Aston Villa, with Shane Long and Stuart Armstrong on the scoresheet.

And finally, Sheffield United’s push for a European spot hit a snag after being held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton.

Viewers with a TV licence can live stream Match of the Day online via the BBC iPlayer from 10.30pm BST tonight.