🔥Match of the Day back on TV this Saturday as Mrs. Brown's Boys gets the boot🔥

Match of the Day will return to BBC One on Saturday night and replace Mrs Brown’s Boys.

The Premier League confirmed on Thursday there would be no action until at least April 30 due to the outbreak of coronavirus, leaving the BBC with an issue regarding its broadcast schedules.

Their Saturday night slot is usually occupied by Match of the Day but, with no football on, last week it was replaced by Mrs Brown’s Boys.

Brendan O’Carroll’s popular comedy show, however, was met with hostility on social media as fans missed their usual football fix.

The BBC has since shifted its policy and this weekend across BBC One and BBC iPlayer, audiences can enjoy a variety of football content.

After the successful launch of the new Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast on BBC Sounds this Wednesday, the show will make its television debut on Saturday night with Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Ian Wright all on screen.

The programme, which this week is called Match of the Day: Top 10: Premier League captains, will air at 10.20pm on Saturday and will see the trio debate the greatest captains of the Premier League era.

Football’s back… sort of: Gary Lineker will host a Match of the Day of sorts on Saturday (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Further football content this weekend will see Football Focus broadcast at midday on Saturday, with Dan Walker looking back at some of the best interviews and features from the season.

The BBC will also broadcast two FA Cup quarter-final classics over the weekend, including Watford v Arsenal in 1987 and West Bromwich Albion v Nottingham Forest in 1978.