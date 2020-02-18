🔥Masters Of The Universe Movie Reportedly Making Major Change To He-Man’s Origin🔥

It’s looking like the next few years are going to be all about the Masters of the Universe. Two major projects are currently in development. First out the door will be Kevin Smith’s reimagining of the classic toy line and cartoon, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. That’ll be a Netflix animated show boasting the vocal talents of Mark Hamill as Skeletor and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, with supporting roles played by Henry Rollins, Kevin Conroy, Tony Todd and Alicia Silverstone. Smith’s show will act as a sequel to the original animated series, which ended in 1985.

The other project, meanwhile, is a full-on live-action Masters of the Universe movie from Sony Pictures. This will star Noah Centineo as He-Man/Prince Adam, will be directed by Aaron and Adam Nee and has a script by Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. But while the Netflix show is sticking very close to the original cartoon, it sounds like the movie will diverge from the established story.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said Transformers is being rebooted and National Treasure 3 is in development, both of which have since been confirmed – tell us that He-Man and Skeletor will be brothers in the show. And this might be a hint that they’re taking inspiration from the books that released alongside the first series of toys.

In those, He-Man and Skeletor possessed one half each of the Power Sword, with its true power only being unlocked when they’re combined. Incidentally, the idea of He-Man and Skeletor being related was hinted at in a tie-in book to the original cartoon, which said that Skeletor was once Prince Keldor, making him He-Man’s uncle. Perhaps Adam and Keldor will end up as brothers in this new film?

Whatever the case, the project is a ways off yet. Masters of the Universe was originally scheduled to shoot in July 2019 to release this summer, but has been pushed back to March 2021. If they’re still targeting a spring 2021 release, expect to hear more about it very soon.