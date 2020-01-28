🔥Massive Attack to headline All Points East festival in their only UK appearance in 2020🔥

Massive Attack are confirmed as the headliner for All Points East, making it their only UK appearance in 2020.

The trip-hop legends will be taking over Victoria Park on the closing night of the opening weekend on 24 May.

Composed of Robert Del Naja and Grant Marshall, the Bristolian group will joining a supporting line-up that includes Young Fathers, Sevdaliza, Nils Frahm, GAIKA, Fatouma Diawara, Neneh Cherry, TNGHT, Hotel Lux and Mad Professor.

Other headliners include Kraftwerk and Tame Impala so we already know it’s going to be an overwhelming experience.

Kraftwerk, who will be celebrating 50 years since the release of their debut album, will be joined by Iggy Pop.

Meanwhile, even Tame Impala will be using APE to play for their only UK show in 2020.

The year’s festival will also bring back All Points East’s hugely popular In The Neighbourhood event.

Kicking off on the second Bank Holiday Monday, In The Neighbourhood will host a vibrant four-day programme of activities and entertainment in collaboration with the local community, businesses, organisations and suppliers.

Massive Attack’s third studio album Mezzanine – which was released in 1998 – became the duo’s most successful project and it’s all thanks to the diverse influences from new wave and rock to hip hop and electronica.

We just know the moment Teardrop starts, the crowd will be weeping.

All Points East have a tendency to have huge bookings, including The Strokes, Bon Iver, The Chemical Brothers and more.

All Points East will run from 22 May to 31 May 2020.

Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday 31 January, with general admission starting at £59.95 plus booking fee.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Massive Attack star Tricky left ’empty’ after his daughter Mazy Mina Topley-Bird dies aged 24

MORE: The Stranglers announce last ever full UK tour





