🔥Mason Mount urges Chelsea players to use 2012 Champions League triumph to inspire comeback vs Bayern Munich🔥

Mason Mount has called on Chelsea to use their 2012 Champions League final victory over Bayern Munich as inspiration for a comeback this year.

The Blues’ Champions League hopes for this season are hanging by a thread after they were beaten by Bayern on Tuesday night.

The German champions won 3-0 in the first leg at Stamford Bridge to take a commanding lead ahead of their last-16 tie on March 18.

It leaves the Frank Lampard’s side knowing they need to overturn a three-goal deficit in Germany against a side who have lost just twice at the Allianz Arena all season.

Chelsea, however, have good memories of the stadium after beating the Bundesliga giants there to win the Champions League in 2012 and Mount says that must act as motivation.

In Pictures | Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | 25/02/2020

“We have to be positive, anything can happen,” said the midfielder.

“We saw in the [2012] final between Chelsea and Bayern that anything can happen in football.

“It is 3-0, but you never know, and we need to go there with our heads held high and try to perform to the best of our ability.

Mission: Chelsea’s triumph in 2012 can inspire them to beat Bayern in the second leg, says Mount Photo: AFP

“We have shown we can come back in the past and we need to gather ourselves together and we have it in the changing room to bring out the personalities and bounce back in the next game.”