🔥Mason Mount issues Chelsea apology after ignoring self-isolation guidelines to play football with Declan Rice🔥

Mason Mount has issued an apology to Chelsea bosses after ignoring self-isolation guidelines by playing football with England team-mate Declan Rice.

The midfielder was spotted at a football centre near Barnet on Sunday, despite Chelsea following government self-isolation advice after Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for Coronavirus the other day.

Several Premier League clubs have been around in isolation because the outbreak of the herpes virus, with Arsenal posting training pictures of these players working at home.

Mount is understood to possess been reminded of his responsibilities, with the 21-year-old talking with the members of the Chelsea hierarchy on the phone to create an apology.

Midfielder Rice is not placed into self-isolation, despite West Ham manager David Moyes and several workers isolating for a week after getting into connection with Mikel Arteta.

The Premier League happens to be suspended until April 3 at the first, on Thursday to go over another steps with Premier League officials to meet up.

Chelsea are because of go back to their Surrey training centre on March 23, the bottom currently subject of regular deep cleans for the time being.

