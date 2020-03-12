Sarah Palin has been revealed as the Bear on the US version of The Masked Singer.

In a strange turn of events, the former governor of Alaska chose to rap the song Baby Got Back by Sir Mix-A-Lot in a performance complete with dance moves.

Sadly for Palin, 56, her rendition lacked a winning edge and she was voted off by judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

Once she took off her bear mask, the judges and host Nick Cannon were pretty shocked to see the former vice presidential hopeful on stage.

The former governor of Alaska performed Baby Got Back (Fox)

Cannon admitted he “might be the most shocked I’ve ever been on this show.”

Thicke remarked “Holy snap” while McCarthy said she was “stunned beyond belief,” and told Palin that she “kicked butt.”

Cannon, left, admitted he was shocked by the reveal (Fox)

When asked why she chose the bear as her disguise, Palin said “[Bear] was part of my nickname growing up, and the whole momma bear thing and they’re in Alaska, they’re in our front yard, so bear was easy.

Palin posted the clip of her reveal on Twitter, writing: “Yep t’ws me behind the Bear Mask. I LOVED singing on The Masked Singer stage, it truly was a blast, (now that it’s over!!)

“Great to work with the BEST producers and crew, many of who have been so good to our family over the years.”

Viewers on Twitter were left astounded by the show’s latest dramatic reveal.

Others noted that the bizarre performance came just moments ahead of President Donald Trump’s address to the nation about the US’s plans for containing the spread of coronavirus.

Other celebrities to be unmasked on the third series of the US Masked Singer so far have included Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick and Lil Wayne.

The Masked Singer franchise made its UK television debut in January, with former Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts (aka Queen Bee) eventually crowned the winner.

She beat comedian Jason Manford (Hedgehog) and opera singer Katherine Jenkins (Octopus) to the title.