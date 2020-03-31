Masked marvel: Breese Central freshman uses sewing skills to fight coronavirus

Breese Central freshman Melanie Hilmes, a multi-sport athlete, has used her sewing skills to create surgical masks that have been distributed around the area to combat the spread of coronavirus.

AVISTON — Melanie Hilmes isn’t sure what all the fuss is about.The Breese Central freshman is simply doing what she said, “feels right.”Hilmes has spent the last week making cloth masks for area hospitals and nursing homes from her residence in this tiny Clinton County town of around 2,100.A talented seamstress, Wilmes is answering the call for organizations and individuals in need.“I’m in position to help, so that’s what I’m doing,” she said. “It’s really not that big a deal.”Actually, it is.The 5-foot-2 multi-sport athlete has used her sewing skills to create 210 bright, colorful masks that have been distributed around the area. She recently donated 56 of the face protectors to the Carlyle Healthcare Center nursing home located 18 miles from her house.The gifts come at the perfect time as hospitals and health centers are struggling to keep masks in stock for doctors, nurses and patients.“We’re so lucky to have her come to our aid,” said Karen Isaak, marketing and administration director for the Carlyle-based facility. “For her to take the time — in a tough situation for everyone — to help the elderly, it’s just amazing.”Hilmes found out about the need for masks from her mom, Kristi, who noticed an SOS on Facebook from the Healthcare Center.“She saw the post and said, ‘Do you want to make some of these?’” Melanie recalled. “I told her it sounded like a great way to do something for people who need it.”Melanie immediately jumped into the project head first — or needle first. She has spent at least five hours every day fashioning masks out of cloth and fabric obtained from friends.The project is a total family affair. Even grandfather Ed Kuhl chips in by pinning the pleats after Melanie does the initial cutting, stitching and sewing.Friends throughout the community have pitched in by obtaining elastic to attach to the masks to help keep them in place.When Melanie went to Carlyle with the first set of gifts, the gesture was recognized on social media, which added some more steam to the project.The 15-year-old has been lauded for her actions by people around the country. She also plans on sending a large batch to a hospital in Arizona, which learned about her generosity through the internet.All the hoopla surrounding the project has flummoxed the quiet Hilmes, who doesn’t see herself as a heroine.“The people congratulating her and making something big of this, it’s out of her comfort zone,” Kristi said. “She’s just putting one of her passions (sewing) to good use during this break.”Isaak was pleased when she found out about the gift.But she was overwhelmed when she discovered that it was coming from a teenager.“I mean, how many kids that young take the time to put so much effort into something for somebody else?’” Isaak said.The Carlyle Healthcare Center, like most other medical facilities around the country, is on lockdown right now.But Isaak plans on having a little party for Melanie when things get back to normal.“The patients want to thank her, too,” Isaak said.Breese Central athletics director Neil Hamon was not surprised by Hilmes’ actions.“She’s very self-conscious about what’s going on around her,” Hamon said. “She saw a need and went out she did something about it.”Hilmes spent the first part of the basketball season on the freshman team and moved up to the junior varsity level later in the campaign. She also plays soccer. A defender, Hilmes was expected to be on the varsity team this spring.For now, the straight-A student is working hard to make more masks. With the help of neighbors and friends, she keeps forging ahead, needle in hand.“As long as people need them, I’ll keep making them,” Melanie said.

