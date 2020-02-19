🔥Masculinities: Liberation Through Photography review — Ideals of manhood to shock and delight🔥

Beautiful boys in combat fatigues beam against broken walls, six packs ripple, testicles both drop and droop. Forget hot girl summer, this is hot boy winter in an excellent exhibition at the Barbican.

For this is not simply an excuse to playfully ogle the human form, though there is plenty to slake thirstier galleristas. It is an investigation and interrogation of archetype that bears serious fruit (stop it).

Brother, how can you not question your place in the world, every still-staring portrait asks. And, let me tell you, this set-up asks questions. You wonder how many will giggle for how long at saggy buttocks in John Coplan’s coy self-portrait in four panels at the exhibition’s entrance, or linger at the Herb Ritts’s muscular Fred with Tires. Or indeed hover, as I did, at Untitled: Pissing, a quite mesmerising half hour reel comprised of 50 to 70 second crotch shots by Norwegian artist Knut Asdam, of a man repeatedly relieving himself in his underpants. It’s funny: an image of “failed — or leaky — masculinity”, as the annotation punchily puts it. Humour is an essential ingredient of this tour de force, serving as both comforter and provocateur. It’s strangely poignant, too. Who among us, honestly, has not felt held back in themselves, but fit to burst? This show, frankly, feels like sweet relief.

“Terms such as ‘toxic’ and ‘fragile’ masculinity fill endless column inches,” curator Alona Pardo sneaks into her introduction at the gallery entrance (more on inches later, naturally). Too right. For now, let image do the talking.

The show is loosely grouped: Family and Fatherhood follows The Male Order follows Disrupting the Archetype. The freeform curation makes sense, given the enormous umbrella term the exhibition is roofed under. At times, it feels sprawling — and why shouldn’t it? Masculinity, as anyone who’s ever eyeballed a shaving mirror will insist, is an imposing, confusing prospect. I grew up thinking it had much to do with bulking up, hooking up with girls, and possibly cultivating some sort of moustache. Catherine Opie’s very funny series, Being and Having, lampoons this hirsute hang-up here by affixing facial hair on friends.

As we leave boyhood, what of maturity? A quotation from the work of the writer James Baldwin is a warning as much as a welcome: “The American Ideal, then, of sexuality appears to be rooted in the American ideal of masculinity. This ideal has created cowboys and Indians, good guys and bad guys, punks and studs, tough guys and softies, butch and faggot, black and white. It’s an ideal so paralytically infantile that it is virtually forbidden — as an unpatriotic act — that the American boy evolve into the complexity of manhood.” Won’t he just. Perhaps masculinity is an age, a state of perpetual adolescence, or even childhood — and to leave it is to grow up.

We flit between brutality and fragility — violence is never far from our thoughts, as Piotr Uklankski’s hypermasculine collage of movie actors playing Nazis reminds us.

February’s best exhibitions

The phallocentric obsession can be total, cruel (framing a dick pic: is it art?), and callous, while simultaneously wildly childlike. Twice I watched the grown men, ex-students at the Yale chapter of the frat house Delta Kappa Epsilon (Presidential alums: Regan and both Bush Sr and Jr) scream themselves hoarse at Richard Mosse’s camera in Fraternity, their enormous beefy shoulders eating into their necks, a study in “masculinity and elite, white male rage”. The winner yells for a solid seven minutes. The prize? A beer keg. I watched it a third time.

Yet while honest, and excoriating, joyfulness invariably overrides here. There is a tremendous energy to an artfully wonky collection, where works that shouldn’t fit together do. That gets beneath your skin and forces open your eyes. A straitjacket of narrow gender definitions strains to unburden itself. We are spoilt by so much truly beautiful dovetailing of story and portraiture: Richard Billingham’s family snaps, Sunil Gupta’s portraits of lives stricken by Section 28 which have huge heart, or Kalen Na’il Roach’s My Dad Without Everyone Else, recovered photographs of his absent father. The big-hitters are outshone: Wolfgang Tillmans’s Soldiers, vestigial news clippings of men at war, nods to the exhibition’s firm grip on the historical, and man’s destructive grip on it, but is easy to breeze past.

I was more gripped by a piercing collection of Taliban portraits recovered by photographer Thomas Dworzak from behind the lines in Afghanistan, all subversive make-up and tastfully bright backdrops. I was enraptured by South African photographer Mikhael Subotzky’s series I Was Looking Back, where the theme of reciprocation of gaze is so evocative — a young man stares at the photographer through the shattered window of his car at a traffic light.

There is a lot to squeeze in. It feels somewhat dismaying that two of the exhibitions strongest sections, Queering Masculinity and Reclaiming the Black Body, are kept to the margins of an upper level, but they too have their space. Every inch is sublime, unabashed and unerring. Yes, there is dick, but don’t let that distract you. Everyone should see this. It’s time to grow up.

Barbican Art Gallery, EC2 (barbican.org.uk), February 20 to May 17