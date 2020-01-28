🔥Marzia Kjellberg suffers painful injury after leaving husband PewDiePie in Japan amid YouTube break🔥

Marzia Kjellberg has suffered a painful injury after flying home to the UK and leaving her husband PewDiePie in Japan.

The star, who has been sharing gorgeous snaps of the pair’s getaway as the YouTuber takes his first break in 10 years, took to Instagram to share the ordeal with fans.

Still keeping her sense of humour in tact, she shared a snap using a quirky filter, with emoji tears dropping from her face.

Holding up her finger, which looked to be a little bloody and bandaged up, the 27-year-old wrote: ‘Guess who managed to get a deep cut on her finger opening a metal food can?!’

We’ve all been there.

And it’s not the first time the star’s suffered some bad luck on the injury front, as she previously recalled dropping a knife on her foot tip first during a holiday with her beau.

Definitely not ideal.

Felix and Marzia have been jetting between the UK and Japan after buying a second home over there last year.

And they’ve definitely been making the most of it, flying to the country amid PewDiePie’s break from the platform.

Despite his editor Sive admitting to Metro.co.uk that he’s ‘addicted’ to making videos, Felix appears to be enjoying the break, completely detoxing from social media.

Marzia, meanwhile, has been updating fans on the trip with some stunning photos.

She recently revealed she was leaving the holiday a little early, writing: ‘Flying back to the UK on my own. I wish I could stay in Japan but NOT YET.

She added: ‘Felix gets to stay a little longer this time.’

It’s not known when Felix is returning to YouTube, although he’s promised that he’s set to come back with ‘10,000%’. We can definitely believe it.

In his last video before the break, the 30-year-old star poured himself a drink, saying: ‘I just wanted to take this moment to give a toast…thank you for watching across the years…it is a big thing, even though it isn’t a big thing.

‘I want to say thank you for watching my videos; it makes me happy…Cheers to you.’

He continued: ‘One thing I really realised is I love making videos and I love interacting with you guys…but I think this year has been so much piling up that I should probably cool down for a bit. Then I will come back with 10,000%.’





