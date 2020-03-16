Maryland Heights megachurch keeps the faith in the time of coronavirus

ST. PETERS — It was a new kind of Sunday for Grace Church St. Louis, but nevertheless a small group of Christians met in a condo here, taking a squirt from a bottle of hand sanitizer placed near the door as they entered.Normally, the group — mostly in their 20s — would be among some 1,500 people to gather for the 11 a.m. service at the sprawling Grace Church campus in Maryland Heights to worship, embrace and sing with the church’s professional-grade rock band. But on this day, St. Louis County government had prohibited large gatherings in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes. Instead, these members of the nondenominational megachurch came together for worship on couches or sitting on the carpet with Bibles on their laps. They tried to remember to knock elbows rather than hug for greetings.They were there to watch one of three online livestreams of the Grace Church weekend service that church leaders devised as a way to maintain connection in a time of social distancing. Some members watched at home, while others got together for small watch parties, like this impromptu condo congregation.

“Now is a time you need faith, you need community,” said Clara Brookman, sitting on a tan love seat in the St. Peters condo before the service began Sunday. “Just now it’s community under 250 people.”The virus often had been top of mind for Brookman that week as the primary caregiver for her 83-year-old grandfather, who has dementia and is high-risk for COVID-19. Brookman often has been washing her hands and cleaning the home they share to protect him.But they also pray.”He doesn’t know anything about the global scale of this but I added ‘health’ to his daily prayers,” Brookman said. “He’s still a prayer warrior with me.”Just after 11 a.m. Brookman closed her eyes as the service began on the condo TV, and soon the group all began to sing along with the band. “In the morning, in the evening, in your coming and your going, in your weeping and rejoicing,” they sang. “He is for you, He is for you. He is for you.”On Facebook, strings of “Amen!!!” filled the comments of the livestream. The church said that pastors were taking prayer requests by email. Soon on the livestream, senior pastor Ron Tucker appeared. He had filmed the service the night before in front of thousands of empty seats and just a handful of people there to watch in-person. Tucker told those watching online to think of others now — run errands for high-risk people, send those who might be lonely a note or use social media to encourage someone, he said. “God wants to give us fearless confidence even in the face of a pandemic,” he told the camera. “We want to seize this moment. This is our moment to be the church.”In a way, the service was throwback to the early days of a church that now is the size of a small city with 10,000 active members. In the 1970s, Tucker started preaching to a small group in the basement of a family home, before moving to the church’s first official location at the Machinist’s Hall in Bridgeton in 1978. Grace Church’s current campus began as a converted grocery store at 2695 Creve Coeur Mill Road. It has since expanded several times, and now has a sister church in Granite City. “It was a weird feeling up on the stage with nobody there,” said Wes Martin, associate pastor of the church. “This is a new gate for this church. But it shows the church is not the building. It’s the people.”As a religious organization, Grace Church was not bound by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s executive order banning all gatherings of more than 250 people, which regional leaders tightened late Sunday to groups of more than 50. But the church wanted to comply with the general recommendations.Grace Church still allowed people at its Maryland Heights location for a prayer service Sunday afternoon, but Martin said they would cap attendance to respect the county’s rule or split groups to multiple sections of the building.In the livestream Sunday, the church’s pastor, Tucker, ended the weekend’s service on a prayer. “Lord, would you come?” he said. “Would you shield our city? Would you shield our families? Would you shield our country from this outbreak, this pandemic that is hitting the world right now? Help us Lord.”

