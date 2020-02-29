Maryland Heights Community Center will reopen Monday following fatal shooting inside lobby

1 of 2

The Maryland Heights Community Center is closed until further notice due to a shooting there Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, where one employee was killed. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post- dispatch.com

Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson speaks at a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Authorities say a police officer has shot and wounded a gunman Monday, Feb. 24, after he walked into a suburban St. Louis community center and started shooting, killing a woman. (AP Photo by Jim Salter)

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Residents will be able to return the Maryland Heights Community Center on Monday for the first time since a deadly confrontation this week left one employee dead and another arrested for the shooting.

Jaylen Greenlee embraces his friend Becca Johnson outside the Maryland Heights Community Center on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, after a gunman entered the complex and fired shots, killing at least one. Authorities say a part-time janitor killed a co-worker at the Maryland Heights Community Center in St. Louis before a police officer rushed inside and exchanged gunfire with the shooter. The gunman was seriously wounded. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Christian Gooden

The popular center will be fully operational in a couple of weeks, with mainly only the North Gymnasium not available, according to a city spokesman.For now, the center will close an hour earlier on weekdays, at 8:30 p.m.; weekend operating times will remain the same.A chaplain will be available at the center for patrons affected by the shooting at 6 p.m. from Monday through Wednesday. On Feb. 24, police say, Maria Lucas, 45, of Olivette, was killed by her co-worker Michael J. Honkomp, who was reportedly upset because he was sent home early. Maryland Heights Police Chief credited an officer for getting inside the building quickly and shooting Honkomp, who is now hospitalized.

Michael J. Honkomp, 30, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, with first-degree murder, first-degree assault on a special victim, resisting arrest and three counts of armed criminal action. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Heights police department

Honkomp was charged with first-degree murder by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.