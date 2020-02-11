🔥Mary Quant exhibition becomes V&A's third most popular fashion display ever with 400,000 visitors🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The V&A’s Mary Quant exhibition has become the museum’s third most popular fashion display ever.

The show has now attracted 400,000 visitors, sitting behind Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams in 2019 and Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty in 2015.

It is set to close on February 16 before travelling up to V&A Dundee, having opened at the South Kensington gallery in April.

More than 120 items from clothes and accessories to sketches and photographs make up the display, which the Standard’s review said “stands as confirmation that Quant’s legacy is so much more than the swinging mini-skirts for which she is regularly, and perhaps reductively, defined”.

Many of the items conceived by the iconic fashion designer have never been on display before, and 35 of the objects were received after the museum launched a call-out to the public in 2018 to donate rare garments for the exhibition.

The V&A announced the news today to coincide with Quant’s 90th birthday.

Mary Quant closes on February 16, vam.ac.uk

