🔥Mary Grant: The Porterbrook boss making sure Britain's next generation of trains arrive on time🔥

Mary Grant is that rarest of creatures — a senior woman in the train game. (Some 16% of railway people are female.) But like all male gricers she knows her double transverse bogie from her cupola caboose and articulated pantograph. And so she must — she rents out locomotives and carriages for a living. Grant is the chief executive of Porterbrook, one of the three large rolling stock companies or Roscos, as they’re known in railway jargon.

From the 900-seater €60 million Ferrari that is the Eurostar Velaro to the Caliban of the railroad, the Pacer, Grant will do you a deal. Indeed, so unloved are the Pacers — the reviled Leyland bus adaptation from the early Eighties whose continued use saw Northern Rail stripped of its franchise in January — that Grant’ll let you take a couple off her hands gratis.

Britain’s railways aren’t a happy place. As they await the findings of the Williams Review — the umpteenth inquiry into the industry’s woes — almost all stakeholders are fed up.

The train operating companies have operating margins of 3%, spend their lives warring with rail unions and take heavy incoming reputational fire day-in day-out. Network Rail and its late-running engineering works are permanently in the dog house. Shouty Controller Grant Schapps, the Transport Secretary, is throwing his weight around à la Cummings as he seeks the Great Levelling Up. And, most importantly, passengers are a huddled mass of discontent. Re- nationalising the railway was one of the few Labour policies to get any traction among fair-minded people in December’s election.

Grant is unlikely to mourn Flybe, which provocatively used to have “Faster Than Road or Rail” tattooed down its aircraft fuselage. But where airlines made the Government millions in Air Passenger Duty, the Treasury subsidises the railway by around £7 billion annually.

The cost of running the UK’s railways is 40% higher than it is in the rest of Europe, according to the 2011 McNulty report. The train in which you stand is owned by a bank, leased to a private company, which has a franchise from the Department for Transport to run it on this track owned by Network Rail, all regulated by another office, and all paid for by taxpayers or passengers. This is expensive and complex.

But Grant seems happy with her lot. In 2018 Porterbrook had revenue of £474 million and pre-tax profits of £148 million before some complex loan arrangements. Between 2012 and 2018 the three Roscos passed on a total of £1.2 billion to their parents in the form of dividend payments — in Porterbrook’s case to EDF, Allianz Capital and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation. Grant appears, as presumably the highest paid director, to make a tidy £750,000 annually.

Indeed when asked if she could return to 1992 as John Major’s Transport Secretary she says she would privatise British Rail in the same way. She maintains that it’s developed organically into the current public/private system. She points out that government covers 65% of rail’s costs and that her organisation is a responsible asset manager which has spent £3 billion on rolling stock since privatisation which isn’t on HMG’s balance sheet.

Actually when you talk to industry experts most say that we work our knackered old Victorian railway harder than any nation in the world. Passenger numbers have doubled since privatisation in the early Nineties and our trains are busier than at any time since WW1.

Grant, 50, is a farmer’s daughter from Biggar in the Scottish borders. She kicked off her career as a trainee wiping tables at Welcome Break’s South Mimms services, advancing to toilet brand manager after a while.

At 30 she was bidding as part of a failed attempted management buy-in for Road Chef — “That was my first important business lesson: you can buy anything at any price.”

Then, from 2003 she was at FirstGroup/Scot Rail doing trains and buses and is still recognised by Glasgow taxi drivers — she lives North of the border. After a short spell as boss of private equity-owned Phones4U she sorted Eurostar’s new trains as a consultant and ended up at Porterbrook in 2017.

She exudes a brisk confidence and has just returned from Tokyo where she’s been spreading the investment word. Porterbrook has been developing a hydrogen-powered train plus a diesel hybrid that doesn’t doesn’t spray soot and nitrogen oxides into passengers’ lungs as it arrives under Marylebone’s canopy.

If Grant has a problem it is that train operators are demanding new carriages for passengers far faster than she’d like. Some 7200 new trains have arrived on the rails since 2014 and the average age has reduced from 21 to 15 years. This has the potential to make a mess of Grant’s long-term numbers if she’s left with a siding of middle-aged carriages on her hands.

Did she understand why the public was a bit fed up with the whole rail procurement process? How is it when a new project — Crossrail/HS2 — is ordered contractors say, “we’ll do it for 50”, then halfway through and already three years late they announce, “Sorry, Mr Mug the Tax Payer, it’ll cost you 75” and then when everybody is already really hacked off their gambit is, “You can walk away… or have it finished for 100”. Rail is the unreliable iron horse boyfriend. Surely her own shareholders wouldn’t tolerate broken promises?

“I wouldn’t tolerate it myself,” she responds. “ But it’s too easy to sit on the sidelines and have a go. I haven’t looked closely at the details of either but these are hugely complex projects and I think they tend to come out in the end roughly where everyone knew they would. Crossrail and HS2 will be hailed a huge success when they’re finished [Porterbrook has no direct involvement in either]. They are both the right thing to do.”

When they work, trains are a far more civilised and eco way to travel than road or air.

In 2022 (or whenever) to arrive at Heathrow in 28 minutes from Tottenham Court Road on a slick, modern electric train rather than London’s equivalent of the Pacer Calibans on the wretched Piccadilly line will, indeed, be a thing of wonder.