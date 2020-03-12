The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever growing place, and Phase Four should be no exception. There’s a ton of highly anticipated projects coming down the pipeline, including Disney+’s upcoming shows and the main film franchises. Chief among them is Chloé Zhao, which should greatly expand the shared universe. The upcoming blockbuster feature the most diverse cast in Marvel history, including an LGBT superhero played by Brian Tyree Henry. The superhero Phastos will share a kiss with his same-sex partner in the upcoming blockbuster, which has resulted in some backlash from certain groups. So before it even hits theaters, The Eternals is already being protested.

The group that is taking umbrage with The Eternals’ LGBT inclusion is called One Million Moms. The conservative organization often calls for major releases to be banned based on their moral compass, with queer representation being one of their hot button issues. While most of The Eternals’ contents are a complete mystery, the cast and crew has been open about the ensemble’s diversity. This includes sexuality, as Phastos will have a male partner in the upcoming blockbuster.

Upon hearing about The Eternals’ upcoming historic same-sex kiss, One Million Moms started a petition for banning the highly anticipated Marvel blockbuster. Said petition is a message to the studio about their disdain for LGBT representation in media. Nonetheless, the studio and director Chloé Zhao aren’t looking to change their plans for Phastos and The Eternals as a whole.

The Eternals will span thousands of years, and features a strong cast of actors brought together by Chloé Zhao. The cast itself is a testament to how diverse the upcoming Marvel blockbuster will be when it finally hits theaters. Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos is an LGBT superhero, while Walking Dead star Lauren Ridloff will make history as the first hearing impaired superhero. The cast also includes a recently ripped Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington, and Salma Hayek in a gender reversed role.

While groups like One Million Moms have issue with The Eternals’ LGBT character, but it’s been an ongoing conversation for a few years now. Following the #MeToo and #OscarsSoWhite movements, there’s been a call for more inclusive and diverse representation, both in front and behind the camera. Phase Three was certainly a step forward within the MCU, as women and people of color got to have the spotlight in projects like Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and Ant-Man and The Wasp. And it seems Phase Four will continue moving forward in this way, if The Eternals is any indication.

Every new announcement coming from Marvel Studios raises the anticipation and excitement over the next slate of storytelling. The upcoming Disney+ shows should flesh out the MCU in a new way, while fans anxiously await the release of the upcoming film projects. The Eternals will introduce a slew of new characters, possibly highlighting the importance of cosmic stories in the future.

The Eternals will hit theaters on November 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.