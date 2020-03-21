🔥Marvel Studios Has Reportedly Shut Down All Production Indefinitely🔥

The MCU has got so massive that Marvel Studios is usually constantly in production on a bunch of projects, but the current health crisis has forced them to temporarily shut up shop. Over the past few weeks, we’ve got word that the various movies and TV shows Marvel has in the works have had to be put on hold given the coronavirus outbreak. And now, the latest update on the situation claims that the studio has officially closed down all production, laying off crew members in the process.

This news comes our way via Charles Murphy of Murphy’s Multiverse. According to the insider, the studio has sent out an email to all crew, revealing that the initial plan to resume shooting in a month is no longer feasible, hence this new measure. Here’s how Murphy sums up the salient points:

All active Disney Plus productions, which include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki, are now delayed indefinitely with crew members being informed they “no longer believe a 4-week suspension is realistic” and that they will restart production “when the global health environment allows.” It’s worth noting that these are the only productions detailed in the email which means that there are no crew members currently working on other projects.

Crew members were notified that, as of April 3rd, they will no longer be employed on their particular project.

It is assumed that this indefinite delay is also in effect for all films in production as well, meaning Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will be further delayed as well. Its impact on the production timeline of Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man 3 and Thor: Love and Thunder is unknown at this point.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing that can be done about this right now, given that movie and TV productions across the board are being closed down amid the widespread banning of large gatherings of people. Seeing as the email reportedly notes that a four-week delay isn’t “realistic,” we can likely expect Marvel Studios to keep their doors shut until well into May, at least.

Speaking of, Black Widow was set to be the next Marvel release, but it won’t be making its scheduled May 1st due date, after all. The next one out the gate is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in August, but BW‘s delay may have a knock-on effect and cause that to be pushed back, too. Like the rest of the entertainment world, the ongoing pandemic will no doubt have a big impact on Marvel Studios‘ output. At this stage, though, it’s hard to say how big.