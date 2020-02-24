🔥Marvel Reportedly Wants To Get Rid Of Deadpool’s Creative Team For Deadpool 3🔥

Now that Deadpool 3 is officially in active development under the Marvel Studios banner, there’s going to be a lot of questions going forward about how Kevin Feige and his team will handle introducing the Merc with a Mouth into the MCU. The franchise has always been known for featuring plenty of humor, but outside of Guardians of the Galaxy, none of Marvel’s projects have come anywhere close to using the kind of self-aware, meta humor that Wade Wilson is famous for. And of course, there’s the R-rated elephant in the room.

To put it simply, Deadpool is unlike any other character that they have at their disposal, and given that the first two movies earned over $1.5 billion at the box office, fans will be expecting the third installment to maintain many of the crude, fourth wall-breaking elements that made them so successful in the first place.

Star Ryan Reynolds has always been the creative driving force behind the franchise, producing both Deadpool movies and co-writing the second after spending a decade trying to get the series made in the first place. However, Marvel Studios have never given any of their actors that kind of control before, not even Robert Downey Jr., with Paul Rudd the only actor in the history of the MCU to receive any writing credits for his work on both Ant-Man scripts.

Reynolds is reportedly keen to bring back director David Leitch and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick for Deadpool 3, but according to our sources – the same ones who told us the movie was in development months before Reynolds confirmed it, and that a She-Hulk show was coming to Disney Plus – Kevin Feige wants to bring in his own people.

According to our intel, the Marvel Studios boss is aware that Deadpool 2 wasn’t as enthusiastically-received as the first movie, and is looking to pick his own director and writers for the project, with Ant-Man and the Wasp scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers said to be in the running for the gig, among others. From the interviews that Reese and Wernick have given regarding Deadpool 3, the duo certainly made it sound as though they were set to be involved in some capacity, but everybody knows that Feige’s decisions are final when it comes to the MCU, regardless of how much input Ryan Reynolds has previously had in the direction of the franchise.

As such, while it seems that there’s still a chance that Reese and Wernick could return, it isn’t set in stone right now that they will and the same goes for Leitch. Again, Reynolds wants him back, but it’s said that Feige has someone else in mind. Who that might be, we don’t yet know, but as soon as we find out, we’ll be sure to let you know.