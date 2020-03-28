🔥Marvel Reportedly Planning To Include Tom Hardy In Spider-Man 4🔥

The long-running will they/won’t they between Disney and Sony in regards to the future of Spider-Man was finally resolved back in the fall, and while some of the finer details of the new arrangement have already been revealed, we’ve still got a lot of questions in regards to how things will work moving forward.

If one thing’s for certain, though, it’s that it seems increasingly likely that the long-rumored crossover between Spider-Man and Venom will be happening sooner rather than later, and probably in one of the symbiote’s solo flicks. But what about things going the other way? Could Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock turn up in the MCU at some point? It certainly sounds like it, and while nothing is set in stone just yet, we’re hearing that it may even happen in Spider-Man 4.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said Tom Holland is in talks to cameo in Venom 2, which is now confirmed – Marvel is hoping to have Hardy show up in the fourth Spidey flick. While things can always change given how far out we are from it, the plan right now is to have the symbiote bond with Peter Parker in Spider-Man 4, which would make room for a cameo from Eddie Brock, as he searches for it.

Of course, the fact that Hardy’s antihero was given an origin story that had absolutely nothing to do with Peter, their eventual clash may feel less personal than it might’ve otherwise. But still, it’ll be a lot of fun to see the two cross paths and watch how they interact with one another.

It seems Brock’s cameo in Spider-Man 4 will be pretty small, and likewise for what we’ve heard about the web-slinger’s appearance in Venom 2, but the plan is apparently to build up to something more substantial for the two characters. And as soon as we learn what that may be, we’ll be sure to let you know.