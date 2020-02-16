🔥Marvel Reportedly Doesn’t Care Much For Black Widow Movie🔥

When it comes to the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some fans have noticed that the existence of a Black Widow film seems a little odd, and they aren’t entirely wrong. After all, this is the first movie in the franchise that’s a fully-fledged prequel. Some entries have taken place before previous films, sure, but generally speaking, the release order corresponds to the progression of the franchise’s timeline, and all of them move the ongoing plot forward.

The same can’t be said for Black Widow, though. While it has some connection to past movies, it’s safe to say it won’t exactly have a noticeable impact on things moving forward, seeing as how Natasha bit the dust during the events of Avengers: Endgame. As such, there’s perhaps not as much excitement swirling around it as there’s been for previous MCU films. In fact, our sources (the same ones who told us that Taskmaster would be the movie’s main villain last year) have informed us that the creative team at Marvel isn’t terribly invested in the project, either.

If you’re worried that this reflects on Black Widow‘s quality, don’t. From what we’ve been told, the studio just isn’t as passionate about this particular entry in the franchise as previous ones and in turn, has moved production along at a quicker pace than usual, as it was a bit rushed throughout. For example, filming began before the script was even finished. The reason for this apathy? Well, it seems that Marvel decided to greenlight the project simply because of fan demand, as opposed to being genuinely passionate about it.

Granted, said information hasn’t been confirmed by the studio and there’s virtually no chance that anyone at Marvel will admit to it, but in any case, this revelation hasn’t ruined our excitement for the film and with Black Widow set to release on May 1st, we won’t have to wait too long to see how the MCU’s first proper prequel has turned out.