🔥Marvel receives backlash after naming first non-binary characters Snowflake and Safespace🔥

Marvel has come under fire for the names of their first-ever non-binary superheroes.

The two non-binary identifying characters will be part of the next issue of New Warriors, which is one of Marvel’s classic comics about the young heroes who make up the junior counterpart to The Avengers.

But the introduction of the non-binary characters has been marred by their names: Snowflake and Safespace.

The names have been slammed by readers online, with critics saying the characters make a mockery of language used by and about millennials in conversations about diversity and inclusion.

“Cannot believe they thought naming their non binary characters “snowflake” and “safespace” was okay in any capacity,” wrote one user, calling Marvel “transphobic”.

“As a NB person, I’m wondering what #ally millenial clown made these designs… Snowflake and Safespace, I’m not sure whether I should laugh or be offended,” wrote another.

“With Marvel Characters SNOWFLAKE and SAFESPACE I would like to remind everyone marvel doesn’t care about diversity just the appeal of it,” wrote another. “Marvel’s Diversity is Hollow. Please go support creators who don’t have a huge label backing them up but are actually care.”

Writer Daniel Kibblesmith said the names were intended to show that the heroes take labels that are used against them, and instead wear them as “badges of honour”.

“Their names are very similar to Screentime; it’s this idea that these are terms that get thrown around on the internet that they don’t see as derogatory,” he said. “[They] take those words and kind of wear them as badges of honor.”

Marvel’s character descriptions say Snowflake can materialise snowflake-shaped projectiles to fire at enemies, while Safespace can create protective forcefields, which he can’t inhabit himself, and only work when he is protecting others.