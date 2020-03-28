🔥Marvel May Have Found Their Ghost Rider For The MCU🔥

Considering how popular he is, it’s strange that Marvel hasn’t really figured out what to do with Ghost Rider in the MCU yet. Johnny Blaze still hasn’t had a proper debut in the franchise and while Gabriel Luna’s Robbie Reyes went down well with fans on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., his own spinoff show – which was going to premiere on Hulu – was axed last year.

Still, we know that the character is on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with several outlets reporting that he’s going to show up soon, and now, WGTC has heard that the studio may have found the perfect actor to play the Johnny Blaze version of Ghost Rider. And not only that, but we could see him as soon as Phase 4.

According to our sources – the same ones who said that the Inhumans are being rebooted and will appear in Ms. Marvel, and that Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow, both of which have since been confirmed – Blaze will have a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as one of the characters that the Sorcerer Supreme comes across in the multiverse. At least, the current draft of the script features a cameo for him. And Marvel has their eye on a fan favorite actor for the role.

As we reported earlier this week, Kevin Feige is still trying to get Keanu Reeves into the MCU and though they’ve discussed several different parts, the one that The Matrix star currently wants is Blaze. Given all his other commitments and how in-demand he is these days, it’s unclear if they’ll be able to work things out, but if all goes as planned, then Keanu might just be the MCU’s Ghost Rider. And how exciting is that?