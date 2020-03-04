🔥Marvel Has Reportedly Decided On Captain Marvel 2’s Villains🔥

The first three phases of the MCU introduced so many menacing villains that really put Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to the test, leading fans to wonder who’ll show up in future films to continue on with the trend. With so many exciting movies/TV shows on the way, the possibilities are endless given Marvel’s extensive collection of scoundrels to choose from. For those wondering who Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will be taking on in her upcoming sequel though, it seems as if the studio has already decided on which threats Carol Danvers will have to eliminate.

All signs pointed to the evil in the first Captain Marvel flick being the shape-shifting Skrulls, but the studio turned the tables on fans and made the Kree the villains instead. Jude Law’s Yon-Rogg also went from being Danvers’ Obi-Wan Kenobi to ending up as her Darth Vader, with the character taken down by one blast of her super-powered hand cannons by the end. The Supreme Intelligence, Ronan the Accuser and the rest of Kree Star Force couldn’t stop her, either, and then in Avengers: Endgame, the Mad Titan got smacked around pretty good by the former 90s Air Force pilot. So, fans have been curious to find out who the studio will choose to put Captain Marvel to the test in the upcoming sequel.

And while it’s still early days and things can always change between now and when production begins, we’re told that the current choice for the film’s villains are Skrull Queen Veranke and Law’s Yon-Rogg, who’ll be returning. At least, that’s according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow and a She-Hulk show was coming to Disney Plus. And though exact specifics on how each of them will factor into the plot remain unclear, we do know that the film will be adapting the Secret Invasion arc from the comics, so that could certainly give us some clues.

Unfortunately, not much else is known right now about Captain Marvel 2, but recently there’ve been rumors of Wolverine appearing in the upcoming sequel. Truth be told, that seems more like wishful thinking than anything else, but who knows? Stranger things have certainly happened.

In any case, the future of Captain Marvel still remains pretty mysterious, but at least we now know who she’ll be facing off against. And Skrull Queen Veranke and Yon-Rogg are definitely great choices for the film’s villains.