🔥Marvel Fans Think The Batman’s Really Daredevil Season 4 In Disguise🔥

The Batman director Matt Reeves broke the internet yesterday by dropping the first footage of Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit. Instead of clearing revealing the actor in costume, though, Reeves shared a camera test lit with low, red lighting, which has left fans struggling to make out the details of the suit.

What’s more, due to the red hues and the decision to keep the bat-ears out of shot, the footage is making folks think less about The Batman and more about Netflix’s Daredevil. Specifically, how much we all want to see season 4.

Matt Murdock, is that you?

Daredevil season 4? https://t.co/xrLydIgdK2

— Sam Wilsey (@WilseySam) February 14, 2020

It’s coming along nicely, Netflix. Well done for reversing that stupid decision of yours and making season 4, after all.

Daredevil season 4 looks nice https://t.co/fVSxZVU2H9

— Selma O. (@selmaouaras) February 14, 2020

*Patrick Star voice* “No, this is DAREDEVIL!”

No that’s Daredevil Season 4 https://t.co/fcFXhkMc43

— Jibs #SaveDaredevil (@chuckasickie_) February 14, 2020

Coming to Disney Plus in 2021.

Daredevil season 4 available soon on @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/NEJOlOAZwj

— jesus sin acento en la u (@tinajero1027) February 14, 2020

It’s clear now that “The Batman” is actually a cover story for DD season 4. I mean, they would’ve gone for more traditionally Batman-friendly colors instead of red if it was actually the Dark Knight, right?

Figured someone might try using BATMAN colors for #theBATMAN teaser. Unless they were trying to get me to think thier movie was season 4 of #Daredevil all along in which case the original is perfect. pic.twitter.com/Ux1niRf79f

— Ben Briggs (@ThwipBlazez) February 14, 2020

This is probably not the result Warner Bros. were hoping for.

OK, I’ve seen the full screen test for #TheBatman. It just makes me want season 4 of @Daredevil.

— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 14, 2020

This legitimately looks like it could be a real promo poster.

Daredevil season 4 announced 😂 pic.twitter.com/lCzfP3Hu81

— ΔLΣXΔПδΣR THE NOT SO GREAT (@TheXanderOfAlex) February 14, 2020

There’s always been a kind of similarity between Batman and Daredevil, but you have to agree that this camera test does bring the inner devil out of Bruce Wayne. After all, this particular mold of the cowl, with its prominent brow, is very reminiscent of Charlie Cox’s mask in the Netflix show. In fact, it’s all too easy to imagine the shot panning up to reveal a pair of horns on Pattinson’s head.

Of course, there hasn’t been any concrete news on Daredevil’s future for a while. Disney must know the enormous popularity of the series, though, so hopes are high that they’ll resurrect it, maybe on FX or Disney Plus, in a few years’ time. Until then, The Batman looks like it might hit a similar itch when it lands in theaters in June 2021.