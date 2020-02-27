🔥Marvel Fans Freaking Out After Realizing Thanos Has Armpit Hair in Avengers: Endgame🔥

Despite dying at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thanos is still as popular as ever. There’s even discussions at Marvel about resurrecting the Mad Titan for future MCU movies. He truly is inevitable.

It’s been almost a year since Endgame was released though and fans are still loving it and re-watching it again and again. It doesn’t hurt that the most successful movie in history is also available on Disney Plus, of course. But the fans aren’t just watching the 3-hour pic. No, they’re dissecting it like it’s the Zapruder film.

Take MrBubbles9039 for example. The Reddit user posted a still from the movie which appears to be a close-up of Thanos’ arm. And no, he isn’t pointing out the Mad Titan’s guns. Rather, he’s noticing that the villain has armpit hair.

See for yourself below:

To no one’s surprise, there was certainly some debate about it on the message board site, with the following representing just a small sample of the reactions:

ClassicT4 said: “And you know he trims with that helicopter blade of his. He’s clearly a being to use a tool to the fullest.”

MyLifeIsALie said: “The fact that you noticed that really disturbs me”

ThyDoppelganger had one of the best reactions, saying: “I’ll bet that he doesn’t have hair on his other armpit.”

Those_Good_Vibes said: “At first I was confused where I was supposed to look. Once I figured that out, I spent far too long looking at Thanos’ pits trying to find some hairs. I see approximately 0, and am ashamed at how long I spent searching.”

TheEffingRiddler said: “If he didn’t, it would mean he shaved it. Which is more disturbing to you?”. To be fair, that’s a really good point, though DZMoops offered up a different take, saying “Well then that would imply his species doesn’t have hair. This post now has made me realize that Thanos might have hair elsewhere on his body too.”

why the FUCK does thanos have armpit hair pic.twitter.com/gPgh7krWda

— matt (@PKblender) February 25, 2020

Can you imagine being the person whose job it is to animate the armpit hair? What kind of research goes into that? Do they take selfies in the mirror for reference? So many questions.

In all seriousness, though, you do have to admire the level of detail that goes into making one of these movies. They leave no stone unturned. Wait another month and I’m sure someone will find another hidden detail. Maybe a coffee cup just chilling on the planet Titan? Or a boom mic in the frame?

What do you think of this new Avengers: Endgame discovery, though? Is it weird? Is it normal? Or do you have even more questions now? Feel free to comment below.