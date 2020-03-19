🔥Marvel Fans Are Furious That Evangeline Lily Won’t Self-Quarantine🔥

I get the feeling that a lot of celebrities’ reputations are going to be made or broken by this epidemic. Early champions in the fight have been Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, who’ve documented their COVID-19 diagnoses on social media and made sure to pass on official medical advice. But where there are heroes, there are also villains.

Step forward Ant-Man and The Wasp, The Hobbit and Lost star Evangeline Lilly, who seems determined to annoy everyone with a series of very dumb pronouncements. The story began earlier this week when Lilly posted an Instagram update about dropping her kids off at a gym class, saying that life is “#businessasusual” for her. When reading the uniformly disappointed and angry responses to that post, a smart person might have walked back the comments. Not Lilly, though.

When quizzed by fans, she responded:

“Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make choices.”

She later said:

“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It’s unnerving.”

I’m pretty sure Lilly isn’t referring to Tekken‘s Bruce-Lee-a-like Marshall Law here, and in fact means “martial law.” Anyway, these comments (not helped by the fact that she lives with her elderly father who’s suffering from leukemia) made fans furious, and here’s a selection of their responses from Twitter:

Vanessa Hudgens: Let me destroy my career

Evangeline Lily: Hold my tea

— Tricia Collado (@collado_tricia) March 19, 2020

Gwyneth Paltrow. Jessica Biel, Kristin Cavallari, Mayim Biyalik, and Vanessa Hudgens warmly welcomes Evangeline Lily into the exclusive “Society of Assholes That Don’t Realize They Live in a Society.”

— Amanda Panda (@earlgreyhottea) March 19, 2020

I love evangeline lily, but I need her to understand it’s not just her health she’s putting on the line. Celebrities why.

— Victoria’s greatest disappointment 🌹 (@regaljaylynn) March 19, 2020

Wow. Evangeline Lily really is thick as a brick.

— Glenn Fiedler (@gafferongames) March 19, 2020

Well now Antman is ruined, awesome Evangeline Lily. Thanks a lot.

— Jimmy Danielle (@jamiegamernerd) March 19, 2020

Evangeline Lilly is a selfish twat who thinks her personal freedom matters more than not only her health but the health of those around her

— Lily (@_lorem__ipsum__) March 19, 2020

She would be arrested now in Italy and executed in China for knowingly endangering others. Selfish idiot. #evangelinelilly

— 🕸 Mrs Neverwhere 🐈🕷🐞🐝🐙🇪🇺🇮🇹🇬🇧 (@MrsNeverwhere) March 19, 2020

People are surprised Evangeline Lily is a moron? I’ll be damned.

— Ali ⓧ – 1st Disciple of Blue Dad™ (@Ali_Galactic) March 19, 2020

This bitch lives with her father, who has stage four cancer, and her two kids. How shameful! Doesn’t give a shit about anyone but herself. I’d almost forgotten @EvangelineLilly existed. Not thrilled to be reminded. What a selfish twat. https://t.co/5SdT6daQDp

— Kristin Jean ❄️🗽🦋🌊🎵 (@Ingi70) March 19, 2020

I’m not surprised folks are so angry. Millions of people around the world have drastically modified their lives. Even if you’re not in an at-risk demographic, you can still transmit the virus to those who are. Most people recognize that and have taken necessary steps, so to see a wealthy celebrity blithely holding court and talking about “Marshall Law” gets the hackles up.

If I were Evangeline Lilly, I’d start looking for a PR agent right about now and do some fundraising for those financially affected by the pandemic.