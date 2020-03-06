Martinez blanks Nationals for five innings as Cardinals win 11-0; ‘I’m back,’ he says

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez (18) throws from the bullpen mound during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—The swagger is back. Cardinals righthander Carlos Martinez looked every bit the top-shelf starter he used to be Thursday night as he blanked the World Series champion Washington Nationals on three hits for five innings in an 11-0 Cardinals exhibition victory.Troubled for the past couple of seasons by shoulder issues which turned him into a reliever–a good one at that–Martinez has conditioned himself and his body in the off-season so that he could start again. And, so far, at least, has the equipment and panache he displayed in his All-Star years of 2015 and 2017. “It’s really fun,” said Martinez of starting again after he had 24 saves last season. “I’m doing my dream.”I’m so happy because I’m back. I feel like the guy who was a starting pitcher like three years ago and the guy who can throw 200 innings.”I feel great. I’m just waiting for the season.” “Everything’s been really good,” said manager Mike Shildt. “That was a pretty dramatic display of, ‘Hey, I’m a starter.’ He’s established himself, for sure.”Like Martinez, Shildt had come out of the game early halfway through, and he was intercepted briefly as he was on his way to the suites level to a party for a wedding on Friday–his own. The first Cardinals pitcher to work five innings this spring, Martinez needed just 55 pitches and applauded his defense, notably shortstop Tommy Edman, who made two highlight plays.”He played awesome,” said Martinez, who had no-hit Washington for three innings in his previous start.Martinez, who walked no one, said, “I’m just trying to be relaxed, to be an easy guy–nice, easy throwing.”That’s why I try to have fun and be happy. The last two year, I felt like a pitcher, but not a healthy pitcher.”Zach Thompson, Jake Woodford and Ryan Helsley (two innings) blanked the Nationals for the final four frames. Edman good on both endsEdman also starred on the offensive end, banging a two-run homer off lefthander Sean Doolittle to highlight a three-run fifth inning, just as Andrew Knizner had hit a two-run bomb to cap a three-run second against lefthander Patrick Corbin.Edman slashed a run-scoring single off the glove of pitcher Ryan Harper in the sixth. In a four-run seventh against Nationals closer Daniel Hudson, Rangel Ravelo doubled in a run, Austin Dean drove in his second run of the night and Justin Williams hit a two-run pinch homer. Knizner deliversYoung catcher Andrew Knizner, who spent a couple of months with the Cardinals in 2019, made his best impression of the spring Thursday night in the Cardinals’ second game of the day here.Knizner, who had been hitting .118, smashed a long, two-run homer to left center in the second inning to highlight a three-run homer off tough Washington Nationals lefthander Tyler Corbin after Rangel Ravelo and Austin Dean had doubled.While Knizner was serving as the designated hitter, catcher Matt Wieters threw out the Nationals’ Juan Soto trying to steal third for the second out of the second inning after Soto had opened the inning with a double.Cardinals’ lineup1. Tommy Edman ss2. Dylan Carlson rf3. Matt Wieters c4. Tyler O’Neill lf5. Rangel Ravelo 1b6. Austin Dean rf7. Andrew Knizner dh8. Max Schrock 2b9. Edmundo Sosa 3bRH Carlos Martinez p

Carlson runs streak to eight consecutive times reaching base with walk, single and double. Martinez fires three no-hit innings, fanning four and walking three. Munoz injures hamstring.

Ponce de Leon fans four in three scoreless innings and allows two hits, one of them lost in sun. ‘He wants to be on our club,’ says Shildt. Goldschmidt and Dean homer for Cardinals.

Gomber throws three scoreless innings, fanning four. Cardinals have early homers by DeJong, O’Neill. B. Miller scratched with lower back tightess.

New York’s first three hitters touch Flaherty and Mets make two first-inning runs hold up. Fernandez continues strong showing. Gorman homers for only Cardinals run.

No players will attend Cardinals’ manager’s nuptials on a day off. ‘That’s my gift to them,’ he jokes.

