🔥Martin Braithwaite vows to score 'greatest goal' of his career at Barcelona as forward stays positive over future🔥

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite is convinced he will score the ‘greatest goal’ of his career at the Catalan club.

Braithwaite has made just three appearances – and only one start – since signing for Barca for €18 million from Leganes last month as an emergency replacement for the injured Ousmane Dembele.

The Danish international has seen his progress interrupted by the outbreak of coronavirus, which has caused LaLiga to be suspended, and will have to compete with Luis Suarez when football resumes again after the Uruguayan declared himself ready to return from injury this week.

But the 28-year-old is remaining positive and in a question-and-answer session with his followers on Instagram on Monday, he said: “I’m sure of this – my greatest goal is going to come at Barcelona.”

The forward was also optimistic. “Good things will come in the future,” he said. “Now, I have to wait.”

And asked which Barca legends he would like to have played with, he said: “Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta, [Carles] Puyol and Ronaldinho.”