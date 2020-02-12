🔥Mars rover Curiosity: Images from the red planet🔥

Tracks from the first drives of NASA’s Curiosity rover are visible in this image captured by the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The rover is seen where the tracks end. The image’s color has been enhanced to show the surface details better. The two marks seen near the site where the rover landed formed when reddish surface dust was blown away by the rover’s descent stage, revealing darker basaltic sands underneath. Similarly, the tracks appear darker where the rover’s wheels disturbed the top layer of dust. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

This view of the three left wheels of NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity combines two images that were taken by the rover’s Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) during the 34th Martian day, or sol, of Curiosity’s work on Mars (Sept. 9, 2012). Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

In this telephoto view, a boulder roughly the size of the Curiosity rover is indicated to provide a sense of scale. The boulder is roughly five miles from the rover’s current location. Credit: NASA

On Sol 32 (Sept. 7, 2012) the Curiosity rover used a camera located on its arm to obtain this self portrait. The image of the top of Curiosity’s Remote Sensing Mast, shows the Mastcam and Chemcam cameras. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Curiosity’s view of the lower slopes of Mount Sharp, showing the rugged terrain that represents the rover’s ultimate goal. Credit: NASA

A green dot marks the spot where Curiosity landed within Gale Crater. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Mars Science Laboratory team members celebrate the landing of Curiosity rover on the surface of Mars at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., Aug. 5, 2012.From left: John Grunsfeld, NASA associate administrator; Charles Elachi, JPL director; Pete Theisinger, MSL project manager; Richard Cook, MSL deputy project manager; Adam Steltzner, MSL entry, descent and landing (EDL) lead; and John Grotzinger, MSL project scientist. Credit: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

This full-resolution self-portrait shows the deck of NASA’s Curiosity rover from the rover’s navigation camera. The back of the rover can be seen at the top left of the image, and two of the rover’s right side wheels can be seen on the left. The undulating rim of Gale Crater forms the lighter color strip in the background. Bits of gravel, about 0.4 inches (1 centimeter) in size, are visible on the deck of the rover. This mosaic is made of 20 images, each of 1,024 by 1,024 pixels, taken late at night on Aug. 7 PDT (early morning Aug. 8 EDT). It uses an average of the Navcam positions to synthesize the point of view of a single camera, with a field of view of 120 degrees. Seams between the images have been minimized as much as possible. The wide field of view introduces some distortion at the edges of the mosaic. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Tracks in the Martian soil from Curiosity’s first test drive on Aug. 22, 2012. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Seen here is the end of Curiosity’s 7-foot robotic arm. The arm maneuvers a turret of tools including a camera, a drill, a spectrometer, a scoop and mechanisms for sieving and portioning samples of powdered rock and soil. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

This color-enhanced view shows NASA’s Curiosity rover on the surface of Mars. It was taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) on NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

This still from a set of images shows the movement of the front left wheel of NASA’s Curiosity as rover drivers turned the wheels in place at the landing site on Mars. Engineers wiggled the wheels as a test of the rover’s steering before a test drive. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

This image (cut out from a mosaic) shows the view from the landing site of NASA’s Curiosity rover toward the lower reaches of Mount Sharp, where Curiosity was set to begin its ascent through hundreds of feet of layered deposits. The lower several hundred feet show evidence of bearing hydrated minerals, based on orbiter observations. A scale bar indicates a distance of 1.2 miles (2 kilometers). Curiosity’s 34-millimeter Mast Camera acquired this high-resolution image on Aug. 8, 2012. This image shows the colors modified as if the scene were transported to Earth and illuminated by terrestrial sunlight. This processing, called “white balancing,” is useful to scientists for recognizing and distinguishing rocks by color in more familiar lighting. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The buttes and mesas on the lower slopes of Mount Sharp can be seen in the distance, beyond dark dunes, in this white-balanced image from Curiosity’s Mast Camera. A larger, color mosaic is at NASA.gov. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

This color-enhanced view shows the terrain around the rover’s landing site within Gale Crater on Mars. It was taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) on NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

This color-enhanced view shows the terrain around the rover’s landing site within Gale Crater on Mars. It was taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) on NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Curiosity has been sending back images from Mars for over two weeks now, including this shot of its own shadow. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

This color-enhanced view shows the terrain around the rover’s landing site within Gale Crater on Mars. It was taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) on NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

This full-resolution image shows part of the deck of NASA’s Curiosity rover taken from one of the rover’s navigation cameras looking toward the back left of the rover. On the left of this image, part of the rover’s power supply is visible. The rim of Gale Crater is the lighter colored band across the horizon. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

These are the first two full-resolution images of the Martian surface from the navigation cameras on NASA’s Curiosity rover, which are located on the rover’s “head” or mast. The rim of Gale Crater can be seen in the distance beyond the pebbly ground. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Here, NASA provides some perspective for that first, cockeyed landscape photo. The black-and-white scenes on either side of the tipped-up center rectangle are computer simulations built from data provided by two orbiting satellites, NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and the European Space Agency’s Mars Express. Credit: ASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

The distant blob seen in the view on left, taken by a Hazard-Avoidance camera on NASA’s Curiosity rover, may be a cloud created during the crash of the rover’s descent stage. Pictures taken about 45 minutes later (right) do not show the cloud, providing further evidence it was from the crash. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

This image taken by NASA’s Curiosity shows what lies ahead for the rover — its main science target, informally called Mount Sharp Monday, Aug. 6, 2012. The rover’s shadow can be seen in the foreground, and the dark bands beyond are dunes. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Image of Curiosity’s descent to Mars, captured by the Mars Image Descent (MARDI) satellite. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

In this handout image provided by NASA/JPL-Caltech, a view of Mount Sharp is seen in the distance taken by NASA’s Curiosity rover front hazcam. Credit: NASA

This color thumbnail image was obtained by NASA’s Curiosity rover during its descent to the surface of Mars on Aug. 5, 2012. Credit: NASA

Scorch marks left by Curiosity’s landing rockets are clearly visible in the color image that also shows the rim of Gale Crater. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

In this image released by NASA on Aug. 8, 2012, a self portrait of NASA’s Curiosity rover was taken by its navigation cameras, located on the now-upright mast. The camera snapped pictures 360-degrees around the rover. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

This color thumbnail image was obtained by NASA’s Curiosity rover during its descent to the surface on Aug. 5, 2012. Credit: NASA

This color thumbnail image was obtained by NASA’s Curiosity rover during its descent to the surface on Aug. 5, 2012. Credit: NASA

In this handout image provided by NASA, one of the first images taken by NASA’s Curiosity rover, which landed on Mars on the evening of Aug. 5, 2012. The MSL Rover named Curiosity is equipped with a nuclear-powered lab capable of vaporizing rocks and ingesting soil, measuring habitability, and whether Mars ever had an environment able to support small life forms called microbe. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech via Getty Images

Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity team member Miguel San Martin, chief engineer of guidance, navigation and control at Jet Propulsion Laboratory (left) celebrates with Adam Steltzner, the entry, descent and landing (EDL) lead of the Mars Science Laboratory (MSL), after the successful landing of Curiosity rover on the surface of Mars at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., Aug. 5, 2012. Credit: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

This is one of the first images taken by NASA’s Curiosity rover, which landed on Mars the evening of Aug. 5, 2012. It was taken with a “fisheye” wide-angle lens on the left “eye” of a stereo pair of Hazard-Avoidance cameras on the left-rear side of the rover. Credit: AP Photo/NASA/JPL-Caltech

Shannon Lampton, and Charlene Pittman, both educators with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, cheer as they watch NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover land on Mars during a special viewing event at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, Aug. 6, 2012 in Huntsville, Ala. Credit: Eric Schultz,AP Photo/The Huntsville Times

Brian Schratz hugs a colleague as he celebrates a successful landing inside the Spaceflight Operations Facility for NASA’s Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity rover at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., Aug. 5, 2012. Credit: AP Photo/Brian van der Brug

Kelley Clarke (left) celebrates as the first pictures appear on screen after a successful landing inside the Spaceflight Operations Facility for NASA’s Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity rover at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., Aug. 5, 2012. Credit: AP Photo/Brian van der Brug

One of the first images taken by NASA’s Curiosity rover, which landed on Mars on the evening of Aug. 5, 2012. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech via Getty Images

On its second full day on Mars, Curiosity lifted its navigation cameras from their descent position. This image shows a section of the rover as well as the surface of the Red Planet. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The scene at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., was one of jubilation when word came of Curiosity’s safe arrival on Mars. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Flight director Keith Comeaux (right) celebrates with Martin Greco after a successful landing inside the Spaceflight Operations Facility for NASA’s Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity rover at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., Aug. 5, 2012. Credit: AP Photo/Brian van der Brug-Pool

One of the first images taken by NASA’s Curiosity rover, which landed on Mars on the evening of Aug. 5, 2012. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech via Getty Images

A simple zoom into the Gigapan Mars image provided a unreal close-up of Martian terrain. Credit: Screenshot by Christopher MacManus/CNET

NASA’s Curiosity rover and its parachute are seen by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter as Curiosity descends to the surface of Mars Aug. 5, 2012. Credit: NASA

Gabe Salas, of Rockledge, Fla., and Gloria Lloyd, of Chapel Hill, N.C. post on Facebook as they watch NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover land on Mars during a special viewing event at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, August 6, 2012 in Huntsville, Ala. Credit: AP Photo/The Huntsville Times, Eric Schultz

NASA Administrator Charles Bolden congratulates NASA Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate John M. Grunsfeld after the Mars Science Laboratory rover Curiosity successfully landed on Mars, Aug. 5, 2012. Credit: AP Photo/Bill Ingalls

In this handout image provided by NASA, the head of the remote sensing mast on the Mars Science Laboratory mission’s rover, Curiosity, shows seven of the 17 cameras on the rover. Credit: NASA

Curiosity’s navigation cameras have been deployed around the rover. The cameras will allow the rover, and scientists back on Earth, to direct Curiosity as it travels across Mars. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

A view from one of Curiosity’s navigation cameras shows the rim of Gale Crater, the rover’s landing spot. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

This image shows a closer view of the landing site of NASA’s Curiosity rover and a destination nearby known as Glenelg. Curiosity landed inside Gale Crater on Mars on Aug. 5, 2012, at the blue dot. I Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Mars rover Curiosity “treasure map”. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

This photo from NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity was taken on Aug. 28, 2012, after the rover drove 52 feet (16 meters) to begin its weeks-long drive east to the first science target Glenelg. It’s the rover’s longest drive yet. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech