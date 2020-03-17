🔥Marriott starts furloughing thousands of employees: WSJ🔥

(Reuters) – The world’s biggest hotel operator Marriott International Inc is needs to furlough what it expects will undoubtedly be thousands of employees, amid hotel closings globally because of the virus outbreak, on Tuesday the Wall Street Journal reported.

While on furlough, Marriott won’t pay salaries to its employees at a few of its managed properties which it started shutting down the other day, based on the report. (on.wsj.com/33rupxB)

The business can be trimming staff through furloughs at properties which are still operating, the WSJ said.

Marriott had about 174,000 employees by the end of 2019.

The staff reductions includes everyone from general managers to housekeepers, as layoffs or furloughs at the organization level are under discussion still, based on the report.

Many of Marriott’s peers including Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc have already been forced to abandon their full-year financial outlooks because of rise in cancellations of room bookings.

Although Marriott have not yet withdrawn its outlook, the business has warned the outbreak could significantly hurt its annual results also it was struggling to estimate the entire financial impact.

Marriott didn’t immediately react to a Reuters obtain comment.