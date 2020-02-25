Marquise Knox to open the Chicago Blues Festival’s main stage

Marquise Knox performs during the Big Muddy Blues Festival at Laclede’s Landing in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Marquise Knox will kick off the Jay Pritzket Pavilion main stage at the 37th Annual Chicago Blues Festival taking place June 5-7 at Millennium Park in Chicago.Knox’s set is from 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. June 5, opening for Shemekia Copeland, Jimmy Johnson and Billy Branch, and Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling.The festival is free.Headliners throughout the weekend include Candi Staton, Tab Benoit and Eric Gales.Get more information at chicago.gov.

