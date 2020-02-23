Marquette edges Kirkwood for second consecutive Class 2 team championship

Marquette swimmers celebrate winning the 200-yard freestyle relay, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Marquette swimmers celebrate winning the 200-yard freestyle relay, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo.

ST. PETERS — Kirkwood had the star power, but Marquette had the staying power.Despite having nary an individual champion and just one relay title, the Mustangs used their superior depth once again to win their second consecutive Class 2 team state championship in the 45th annual Missouri Girls Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday at St. Peters Rec-Plex.The title was the fourth overall for Marquette, which also won successive crowns in 1999 and 2000.Last year’s title team didn’t have a single event champion in its midst and this year’s team nearly pulled the same trick.“That really just speaks to the fact that the girls that we had just got better, so our depth was still fairly strong,” Mustangs coach Joe Schoedel said.Marquette graduated 14 seniors from last year, including six who scored points at state.“I think everybody around the state was kind of counting us out, but we had girls who were just waiting in the wings to step up,” Schoedel said.The Mustangs’ 200-yard freestyle relay team won the only title, but six individuals won medals, including four in the top five of their event.“One of the things that’s special about our team is everyone had a role in this meet,” Marquette senior Amanda Yu said. “Every point mattered. If there was a girl in the B heat, at 16th, their point mattered. Every single person contributed to this win.”Eureka held the lead from events two through six before Marquette took over the rest of the way.Even so, the Mustangs’ total of 242 points, just edged past Kirkwood’s 237. Eureka rounded out the top three with 220 points. All three — plus the top two teams Friday at the Class 1 meet, Parkway West and Parkway Central — all are part of the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Division.“Our conference is just unbelievably stacked,” Schoedel said. “We knew at state all three of us should be in the top four. This meet was a nailbiter because it was us and Eureka all the way and then Kirkwood had a heck of a come-from-behind charge to nearly take it away.”

