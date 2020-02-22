Marlon Wayans booked for three nights at Helium Comedy Club

Marlon Wayans. Photo credit: Michael Carico

Marlon Wayans is at Helium Comedy Club with shows April 24-26. Show times are at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. April 24-25 and at 7 p.m. April 26.Tickets are $37.50-$47.50.Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

