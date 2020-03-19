🔥Marks and Spencer announces special opening hours for NHS and the vulnerable🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Marks and Spencer has announced it will follow in the footsteps of rivals and reserve a “special hour” for NHS and emergency workers and vulnerable customers.

The company said only NHS and emergency workers and “our older and vulnerable customers” will be allowed to shop during the first hour of trading on specific days, beginning on Friday.

The retailer also said its stores and businesses will remain open despite the coronavirus outbreak. It will put new measures in place to support customers and colleagues amid the pandemic.

M&S Chief executive Steve Rowe said staff from the home and clothing team will join the food teams to help with heightened demand.

Clothing fitters will still be available to advise shoppers, but the stores’ cubicle bra and suit-fitting services are closed until further notice.

“Colleagues across the stores and supply chain have been provided with additional hygiene products to use and extra cleaning is taking place to keep up our excellent standards for you and our teams,” Mr Rowe said.

He added: “For over 135 years, M&S, our customers, and the communities we serve, have faced into challenges big and small, and come through them all by supporting each other and working together.”

“Now, as ever, the entire M&S team – across our stores, our support centres, our warehouses and in our supply chain – is working tirelessly to deliver for our customers.

M&S Bank is set up to support people worried about the effect the pandemic will have on their finances.

It will offer currency refunds to those who can no longer travel due to flights being cancelled because of Covid-19.

“I would also like to say a huge thank you to you – our customers – for your loyalty and understanding during these exceptional times,” Mr Rowe said.

“It’s the kindness and support that we give to each other that will help us get through these unprecedented times.”

Additional reporting by PA media