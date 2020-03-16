🔥Market: Travelex owner Finablr hovers on brink after a triple-whammy🔥

Payments firm Finablr was left teetering on the brink of collapse today after it lost its chief executive, unveiled potential accountancy fraud and said it was running out of liquidity.

The firm said chief executive Promoth Manghat had decided to step down as it found unaccounted cheques worth £80 million, signed before the company floated in May last year.

Finablr has called in corporate investigators Kroll to probe where the cheques have originated from and to look into the off-balance-sheet debt.

The firm, which owns currency exchange business Travelex, warned that as a result of the potential accountancy foul play it cannot correctly assess its financial position and there are now fears about its ability to find short-term and long-term liquidity.

Finablr said: “There is uncertainty about the group’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

The shares were suspended at 11p at the company’s request. The stock has been battered in the recent months mostly because of its ties to troubled hospitals operator NMC, which has the same founder, Bavaguthu Shetty.

NMC has been subject to allegations of accounting and governance shortcomings by short-seller Muddy Waters. On the premier index, the FTSE 100 was down 6%, or 343.12 points, to 5022.99 as panic spread through global markets.

Oilers were having a torrid time, made worse by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada, who believe the dividend at BP is under threat this year. Biraj Borkhataria at RBC said: “We think the balance sheet looks stretched, putting the dividend at risk.”

On Friday the company said it was reducing capital and operational spending, but failed to provide any details.

The shares were down 17.7p to 258p. Rival Shell also fell 37.2p to 1048p.

There was little for any investors to cheer, although trading platform Plus500 was trying its best to buoy investor sentiment. It said annual earnings and revenue would be ahead of analyst expectations, as the turmoil on financial markets has driven a surge in trading activity.But the shares still fell 59p to 716p.

Publishing firm Future was also down after the Competition and Markets Authority said it had found problems with the company’s takeover of TI Media. The CMA is concerned that the two would dominate the photography, football magazines and technology website space if they merged. Future shares were down 130p to 800p.