🔥Market report: Smoother landing for plane parts maker Senior after cost cuts🔥

Plane parts maker Senior’s turbulence from Boeing’s 737 Max debacle has left many investors feeling a little queasy but full-year results were cheered on Monday after cost-cutting measures meant they landed better than expected.

The UK engineering group makes parts to help circulate air conditioning around planes including the 737 Max, among other things.

The grounding of the Max after two deadly crashes has hurt sales at Senior but it has ramped up cost cuts and turned its attention to manufacturing parts for other planes to mitigate the Max problems.

Despite reporting a 50% profit drop for 2019 to around £29 million, the market took a shine to the cost reductions and also an upbeat outlook about the next couple of years and sent the shares up 7% up 10.5p to 151.7p.

The FTSE 100 fell again after last week’s coronavirus battering with the elite index down 75.85 points at 6,504.76.

If you’re dining out at a swanky restaurant this week please take a moment to inspect the whiter-than-white tablecloth; it could one of those supplied by burgeoning laundry supplier Johnson Service Group.

The AIM-listed firm does chef’s whites and tablecloths for 3000 eateries across London and the UK, including bankers’ favourite The Wolseley as well as Cubitt House. The shares were on a tear, up 10%, or 18.4p, to 202p, as full-year results showed a 13% hike in the dividend to 3.5p after new contract wins boosted sales.

Avon Rubber, which makes protection equipment to try to stop people dying in nuclear or chemical attacks, clinched a large new contract with the US Army to supply soldiers with body armour.

The company’s recently acquired ballistic-protection business, which it bought from 3M in January, will make the plates which go into bulletproof vests to protect US Army soldiers. The new plates are designed to be lighter and more comfortable for soldiers to wear.

Avon chief Paul McDonald said it demonstrated Avon’s position as the “leading provider of next-generation body armour to the US armed forces”. The shares were flat at 2730p.

Software group Sage’s shares rose nearly 2% or 12p to 693p, after selling one of its Brazilian businesses to the local management team for £1 million.

The company flagged the sale in November saying the unit, which had sales of £53 million last year but was loss making, did not fit in with plans to focus more on subscription software.