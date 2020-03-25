🔥Market: Rentokil investors take a bath as Marston's jumps on takeover rumours🔥

Pest control seller Rentokil was today forced into an embarrassing U-turn after just last month the firm said sales would be given a boost by coronavirus.

The firm — which sells rodent killer, hand sanitiser and deep clean services — had expected a strong year but now that many countries are in lockdown and offices, restaurants and hotels are closed it has been forced to backtrack.

Rentokil said: “Within the last 10 days the impact on our businesses has significantly increased. Covid-19 has affected the majority of the key countries in our group. We are withdrawing our previous guidance for 2020.”

Rentokil has also decided against paying a 2019 dividend and suspended merger and acquisition plans in a bid to save £500 million.

Shares were down 46p at 324p.

But Rentokil was only a handful of fallers as the FTSE 100 climbed 213.78 points at 5659.79, boosted by a whopping $2 trillion US aid package signed off by the Senate and the White House last night.

On the FTSE 250 merger and acquisition talk dominated proceedings.

Shares in Marston’s were flying amid rumours potential suitors are moving to snap up the pubs and brewery firm.

Marston’s results have been poor in recent years but traders dismissed those concerns as buyers would only be interested in its property assets.

The group owns six breweries, 1700 pubs, including Pitcher & Piano, and a hotel chain called Marston’s Inns.

One bond trader said: “There’s plenty of foreign capital circling the UK for assets and Marston’s has plenty of them. Everyone wants hard assets and cash at the moment. Everything else is still too risky.”

In August last year rival Greene King was bought out in a £2.7 billion deal by CK Noble, the property firm run by Hong Kong’s wealthiest man, Li Ka-shing, while the old Enterprise Inns also fell into private equity hands in 2019.

Marston’s shares were up 24% or 8.7p at 40p.

Marks & Spencer was also making healthy gains after chief executive Steve Rowe said staff from the clothing and home team will be joining the food arm to help with increased demand.

Shares gained 9% or 9p at 109p.

However others were still struggling and waste disposal firm Biffa, which has been recognised as a “key company” by the government, said the industry requires more financial help.

The company said: “We call upon government to provide targeted financial support to the industry to ensure that services can continue to be provided during the enforced shutdown of the economy.”

Biffa also scrapped its dividend and shares fell 21.5p at 206p.