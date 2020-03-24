🔥Market: Oilers top the FTSE 100 table as investors take on some risk for the first time in weeks🔥

Oilers were top of the FTSE 100 league table today amid hopes that a wave of monetary and fiscal stimulus measures from governments and central banks around the globe might boost demand.

Brent crude jumped 5% to $28 per barrel, while in US West Texas Intermediate added 7% to $25 per barrel.

The rises gave BP and Shell some much needed respite, up 34p at 290.9p and 149p at 1276p respectively.

Despite the gains, traders remained cautious as overall crude demand outlook remains low, hampered by travel restrictions as governments curtail commercial activities to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

One oil trader said: “These are nervy times and people are still very emotional. The lengthy absence of air traffic presents a significant obstacle in its own right. Let’s see how the next two weeks pan out.”

Sentiment improved across London markets as for the first time in two weeks as investors showed some genuine appetite for risk. The FTSE 100 gained 212.75 points at 5206.64

Other notable blue-chip risers included the miners despite Anglo American and Rio Tinto both closing mines in South Africa. The government has shut down all pit activity for 21 days in order to fight the spread of coronavirus on the continent.

Anglo shares were up 80p at 1172p and Rio gained 194p at 3294p.

At the opposite end of the table, safe haven stocks like utilities were sold off sharply, including water companies Severn Trent and Pennon, which fell 28p at 2004p and 14p at 974p.

There were also increased fears over NMC Health after the private healthcare operator said it had much higher debts than previously thought.

The troubled company said debt stands at £5.5 billion, considerably higher than the £4 billion stated earlier this month. The firm has hired accounting giant PwC to look into the issue and the firm’s shares remain suspended.

But despite the better mood across the City’s trading chat services, caution remained the key word. Further down the league table and WH Smith was being sold off after the retailer said 60% of its stores would be closed as a result of the government lockdown.

Investors had hoped that it would opt to keep more stores open as many provide Post Office services. The company said: “At this critical time, WH Smith will continue to provide vital post office services for customers to access key postal and banking services; food and drink to NHS stafff from our hospital stores and a convenience offer in key small towns and travel locations where communits rely on our smaller newsagent services.”

Shares lost 56p at 862p.