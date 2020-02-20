🔥Mark Zuckerberg got Facebook employee to blow-dry his armpits before speeches, new book claims🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Mark Zuckerberg had an employee blow-dry his armpits before public speaking to remove his anxiety sweat, a new book has claimed.

The anecdote features in Facebook: the Inside Story by Wired’s Steven Levy, according to a review published by Bloomberg.

The billionaire CEO is said to have his armpits blow-dried by a communications executive before speaking appearances.

Mr Zuckerberg famously broke out in a sweat during an interview by tech journalist Kara Swisher at The Wall Street Journal’s D8 conference.

Mr Zuckerberg has been ridiculed over the incident on social media(Getty Images)

The Facebook founder eventually removed his hoodie on stage after coming under pressure from Ms Swisher.

Facebook spokesperson Liz Bourgeois told Business Insider when asked about the claims: “I doubt this is true and if so it would have been at our communications team’s request.

“But surely anyone who has ever worn a grey t-shirt can relate.”

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey joked about the anecdote after one user asked him if he had ever done the same.

He replied that he had not, but would be happy to do so for one of his employees.

Another user imagined how the employee described their job to their parents.

Mr Levy’s book contains interview with several Facebook executives, including Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, and Mr Zuckerberg himself.

The Standard has contacted Facebook for comment.