🔥Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's Essex home renovation hits a snag🔥

TV presenter Mark Wright and actress Michelle Keegan have hit a snag on their dream Essex home renovation after the local council expressed concern over drainage.

Renovation woes: the glamorous couple have hit a planning obstacle while creating their dream Essex home Getty Images

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are trying to renovate to create their dream home in rural Essex — but the TV presenter and his Our Girl actress wife have hit a new planning obstacle.

Epping Forest District Council is concerned over plans for the sewage system. Before that, bats nesting nearby were the problem.

Ex-TOWIE star Wright returned to the UK after establishing himself in LA and the couple have since been trying to get on with a two-storey new build and loft conversion.

Plans show they want an entertainment room, bar, gym, study, play area and pool.

But the council fears the site might not have suitable drainage and could be “contaminated” from its previous use as a farm.

It is a blow for the glam pair but they are determined to get the job done.

